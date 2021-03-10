Ito and Ovtcharov continue to win runs at the WTT Middle East hub





Japan’s Mima Ito and Germans Dimitrij Ovtcharov continue their quest for consecutive tournament victories at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Middle East hub after reaching the last eight of the Star Contender event in Doha, Qatar. In the women’s singles world number two and top seed Ito, champion at the WTT Contender at the same venue last week, recorded a straight games victory over fellow countryman Satsuki Odo 12-10, 11-5, 11-8 at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall. With Chinese players choosing not to participate in the WTT Middle East hub tournaments due to coronavirus concerns, the second seed in Doha is Cheng-I-Ching from Taiwan. Ching was upset at the end of an upset at the hands of Japanese Hina Hiyata, second at the WTT Contender, who was victorious 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 and 11-8. Japan’s third seed Kasumi Ishikawa was also the victim of an upset today when she lost in straight games to world No. 34, Elizabeta Samara, and the Romanian won 13-11, 11-9 and 12-10. Romania’s Elizabeta Samara, the world’s number 34, caused a stir at the WTT Star Contender today when she knocked out third seed Kasumi Ishikawa Getty Images. In the men’s singles draw, the world’s number 10 and sixth seed Ovtcharov continued his unbeaten run in the Middle East with a comfortable victory in straight games against Indias Kamal Sharath Achanta, victorious 11-9, 11-8 and 11-6. The highest ranked men’s player in Doha, best seed and number five in the world, Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, beat the last eight, beating Quadri Aruna of Nigeria 11-4, 13-11, 11-7. The most dramatic comeback of the day went to Darko Jorgic of Slovenia, who saved two match points when he cleared a two-game deficit to knock out Brazil’s second seed Hugo Calderano 8-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11 -7, 13-11. Taiwan’s third seed Yun-Ju Lin came out of a game that defeated Austrian Robert Gardos to win 7-11, 11-5, 11-5 and 15-13.







