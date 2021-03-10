Clemson falls short against Miami – Official athletics site Clemson Tigers





Latest statistics GREENSBORO, NC After garnering links in the two regular season fights with Miami, Clemson came up short against the Hurricanes in the ACC Tournament game. The Tigers fell against the ‘Canes 67-64 in their second round matchup at the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday. Clemson (16-7) made 12 3-pointers this afternoon, including a season-high eight treys in the first half. The Tigers shot 46.9 percent of the field and were a perfect 6-for-6 on the free-throw line. Miami (10-16) finished with a field goal percentage of 53.7 and made five 3-pointers. The Hurricanes won the rebounding battle 26-25. Also note that Clemson recorded 15 assists and scored 10 points on Miami’s 13 sales. Aamir Simms made contact with 7-of-13 shot attempts to give him a team-leading 17 points. He went 3-of-5 from outside the arc, scoring eight rebounds and four assists. Hunter Tyson was a perfect 4-for-4 from deep, finishing with 16 points to go along with his seven boards. Clyde Trapp shot 4-for-5 from the floor, registering 10 points and three assists. For Miami, Isaiah Wong scored a game-high 20 points. Out of the gate, Clemson had the hot hand of three, knocking down four 3-pointers on his way up 12-6. Tyson made the first few shots from outside the bow and Simms sank the next two. A trey from Jonathan Baehre increased the Tigers lead to 17-8. With less than 11 minutes to go in the first half, Al-Amir Dawes drove the entire length of the floor and put it in to give the Tigers a 20-12 lead. Miami hit back to take the lead, but threes from Simms and Alex Hemenway in the closing minutes of the first half culminated with Clemson taking a 36-32 lead at half time. After an offensive rebound by Simms, Nick Honor scored a triple early in the second half. Simms downed a defensive board around the 13-minute mark and hurried across the field before moving on to Dawes, who slid to the basket and scored an up-and-under layup. At the time, Clemson was leading 48-43. The ‘Canes then produced a 16-2 run and built a nine-point lead. The Tigers closed the gap along the track, but never took back the lead. A steal attempt by Simms with 22 seconds to go led Honor to take a good look at the basket after a time-out. Honor’s runner wasn’t good, though, and the Hurricanes won 67-64. Get the latest on all things Clemson men’s basketball by following us on Twitter (@BuienRadarNL), Facebook (/ ClemsonMBB) and Instagram (@BuienRadarNL







