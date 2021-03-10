English cricket can face racism





The England and Wales Cricket Board may be investigated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission for allegations of institutional racism. Lawyers acting on behalf of former referees John Holder and Ismail Dawood have called on the EHRC to investigate the governing body. Holder and Dawood are involved in an ongoing labor court seeking damages from the ECB and ruling under the Equality Act of 2010 on claims of systemic discrimination against the organization. Earlier this week, an early motion was also filed with the House of Commons, calling for “serious concerns about the under-representation of African, Caribbean and Asian coaches, referees and match officials at all levels of cricket in England and Wales” and calling for to appropriate action. Now the EHRC will be asked to consider the matter. In a statement on behalf of several activists, including Holder and Dawood’s attorney, Mohammed Patel and former human rights attorney and judge Peter Herbert, said: “An international consortium of Pan-African, Caribbean and Asian organizations has today called upon the Equality and Human Rights Commission to Investigate Racism to Cricket in England and Wales. “The plaintiffs are seeking permission to file a complaint against the England and Wales Cricket Board on the grounds of institutional racism. The plaintiffs argue that their complaint is in the public interest and that it would be fair and equitable for the court to rule. about their complaint. “ The ECB this month appointed Cindy Butts chair of its Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, introduced a new anti-discrimination code and supported the Professional Cricketers’ Association’s education, diversity and inclusion program. Holder was removed from the ECB’s testing panel in 1991 and was unable to acquire a mentoring role despite 26 years of experience in the first-class game, while 44-year-old Dawood disputed that he was routinely denied promotion from the reserve list while being expedited less qualified candidates. The last non-white referee to reach the top-tier list was Vanburn Holder in 1992, but the ECB has committed to a more diverse national panel by the end of the year, as well as promising representation on all future selection panels.

