The Western Collegiate Hockey Association releases all conference teams

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) – The Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Mens League is proud to recognize the 23 student athletes represented at the 2020-21 All-WCHA Teams.

WCHA Mens League student athletes have once again demonstrated that our league’s talent and skill level is among the very best in college hockey, said WCHA President and Mens League Commissioner Bill Robertson. Congratulations to all of our All-WCHA honors for their success as students and athletes in this most unusual season.

The top two seeds in the 2021 WCHA Playoffs are well represented with 11 selections for the Minnesota State All-WCHA Teams (seven) and Lake Superior State (four). Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Michigan Tech, and Northern Michigan were each represented by three players.

2020-21 All-WCHA First Team

The All-WCHA First Team is led by Minnesota record-breaking goalkeeper Dryden McKay. The 2021 Richter Award finalist has already set WCHA records this season for career saves (22) and one-season goals against league average (1.07) after taking the Mavericks to an unprecedented fourth consecutive MacNaughton Cup championship.

The Bowling Green senior duo of Brandon Kruse and Connor Ford are joined on the All-WCHA First Team forward by Julian Napravnik from Minnesota. Kruse leads the league in scoring with 33 points on 11 goals and a WCHA-best 22 assists in 28 games this season. Ford immediately enters the postseason second in the overall WCHA score with 28 points on 16 goals and 12 helpers. Napravnik has scored five winning goals for the Mavericks this season, who share the NCAA’s lead.

The All-WCHA First Team blueline is manned by Bowling Greens Will Cullen and Bemidji States Elias Rosn. Cullen tops all league defenders in points (22), goals (six), assists (16), power-play assists (eight), power-play points (nine) and game-winning goals (two) in all games. Rosen, a WCHA All-Rookie squad a year ago, was the top-scoring defender in league appearance with nine points on two goals and seven assists.

2020-21 All-WCHA second team

Northern Michigans Joseph Nardi, Minnesota States Nathan Smith and Lake Superior States Ashton Calder are the front lines of the All-WCHA Second Team. Nardis 28 points and 18 assists in the Wildcats 24 games this season are in second place in their respective categories for all games this season. Smith led the WCHA in league power play points with nine out of three goals and six assists in 14 games. Calder skates into the postseason with 23 points on 12 goals and 11 assists for the Lakers.

Michigan Techs Colin Swoyer and Lake Superior States Will Riedell patrol the All-WCHA Second Team blueline. Swoyer, who was WCHA Defenseman of the Week pick four times this season, tops all of the league’s defenders with 69 shots on target this season and ranks second in defenders scoring 16 points on three goals and 13 assists. Riedell’s two winning goals in league games were the most defenders this season.

Lake Superior States Mareks Mitens is the second team netminder. The native of Ventspils, Latvia, has scored an average of 1.86 goals against this season and a save rate of 0.934 for the Lakers.

2020-21 All-WCHA Third Team

Michigan Techs Trenton Bliss, Northern Michigans Andr Ghantous and Lake Superior States Pete Veillette are the All-WCHA Third Team forward. Bliss tops the Tech scorecard this season with 25 points out of 12 goals and 13 assists to take 5th on the WCHA scorecard. Ghantous won the WCHA scoring championship with a 6g-14a / 20pts line in league games this season. Veillette has registered 21 points on 11 goals and 10 assists for Lake State this season.

The Minnesota State duo of freshman Akito Hirose and senior Riese Zmolek earn the All-WCHA Third Team nod to defender. Hirose is the only first, second and third division freshman this season and is currently tied for second in the league’s entrants rankings with 13 points on a goal and 12 assists. The helper’s total is also ranked second among rookies and fourth among all defenders. Maverick captain Zmolek leads an MSU defensive corps that tops the nation in the number of goals allowed per game with an average of 1.45.

Bemidji States Zach Driscoll is the All-WCHA third team goalkeeper. Driscoll is the only league netminder to have seen more than 600 shots (683) this season, putting a top class of 630 in 23 games for the Beavers this season. His total of 10 shutout in his career ranks fourth among all active NCAA netminders.

2020-21 WCHA All-Rookie Team

This year’s WCHA All-Rookie Team has a forward line that spans three continents. Michigan Techs Arvid Caderoth led all WCHA rookies in both the overall and the league game this season. In a total of 28 games, the Gothenburg, Sweden native has recorded 18 points on two goals and a WCHA rookie best 16 assists. In league match, Caderoth finished with 10 points on 10 assists to once again be at the top of the scoring table. Bemidji States Lukas Sillinger is tied for second place in the rookie score at the start of the playoffs. Regina resident Sask. Pocketed five goals and gave out eight assists for 13 points in his rookie campaign. Alabama Huntsvilles Tyrone Bronte earned the national Rookie of the Month award in November. The Melbourne, Australia native, shares the WCHA rookie lead in power play goals with three so far this season.

The All-Rookie defender corps is from Mankato, while Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone from Minnesota are the best players. Hirose was a two-time WCHA Rookie of the Week honoree and earned the Rookie of the Month award in December. Livingstone is No. 2 in the rookie defender scoring behind Hirose with seven points on a goal and six assists.

Northern Michigans Rico DiMatteo gets the goal for the All-Rookie team. After his collegiate debut on Feb. 2, the Brasher Hills, NY resident, posted a 4-4-1 score in nine games for the Wildcats with one shutout, a 0.903 serve-over percentage and a 2.78 goals-against-average.

2020-21 All-WCHA teams

First team

Name Pos. Class School Place of Birth

Brandon Kruse% + F Sr. Bowling Green Saline, Mich.

Julian Napravnik ^ F Jr. Minnesota State Bad Nauheim, Germany

Connor Ford & F Sr. Bowling Green Pittsburgh, Pa.

Will Cullen D Jr. Bowling Green Pelham Manor, NY

Elias Rosn @ & D So. Bemidji State Mora, Sweden

Dryden McKay + ^! G Jr. Minnesota State Downers Grove, Illinois.

Second team

Name Pos. Class School Place of Birth

Joseph Nardi F Zr. Northern Michigan Edmonton, Alta.

Nathan Smith F So. Minnesota State Hudson, Fla.

Ashton Calder ^ F Jr. Lake Superior State Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Colin Swoyer D Jr. Michigan Tech Hinsdale, Illinois.

Will Riedell D Sr. Lake Superior State Greensboro, NC

Mareks Mitens G Sr. Lake Superior State Ventspils, Latvia

Third Team

Name Pos. Class School Place of Birth

Trenton Bliss F Jr. Michigan Tech Appleton, Wis.

Andre Ghantous V So. Northern Michigan Glendale, California.

Pete Veillette F Jr. Lake Superior State Drummondville, Que.

Akito Hirose D Fr. State of Minnesota Calgary, Alta.

Riese Zmolek D Sr. Minnesota State Rochester, Minn.

Zach Driscoll # G Sr. Bemidji State Apple Valley, Minn.

WCHA All-Rookie Team

Name Pos. Class School Place of Birth

Arvid Caderoth F Fr. Michigan Tech Gothenburg, Sweden

Lukas Sillinger V Fr. Bemidji State Regina, Sask.

Tyrone Bronte F Fr. Alabama Huntsville Melbourne, Australia

Akito Hirose D Fr. State of Minnesota Calgary, Alta.

Jake Livingstone D Fr. Minnesota State Creston, BC

Rico DiMatteo G Fr. Northern Michigan Brasher Falls, NY

Stands for 2019-20 All-WCHA First Team

# – stands for 2019-20 All-WCHA Second Team

& – stands for 2019-20 All-WCHA Third Team

@ – stands for 2019-20 WCHA All-Rookie Team

+ – stands for 2018-19 All-WCHA Second Team

^ – represents 2018-19 WCHA All-Rookie Team

% – represents 2017-18 WCHA All-Rookie Team

