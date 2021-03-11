Pandemic forced millions of workers to take early retirement





As a result, many people are solely dependent on social security. But the sooner a recipient claims Social Security, the lower his or her lifetime benefit will be.

If you hit the road early and take Social Security early, that reduction will last for the rest of your life, Doonan says. You will live on a low income for the rest of your life. ‘

The average monthly Social Security benefit for retired employees is $ 1,503. But 67 percent of Social Security retirees get less than that because they applied for their benefits before they reached full retirement age 67 for people born in 1960 or later, the Social Security Administration says.

Even in good times, most retirements are involuntary, Ghilarducci says, because of issues like layoffs, company closures and health problems. When you ask people if they retired at the age they thought they would go, most people say that they retired earlier. “

Difficult financial decisions in a difficult year

Before retiring as a dental hygienist last year, Katy Pompe and her husband consulted a financial advisor and decided to delay turning on Social Security until their monthly benefits have time to increase.

“My husband is a great saver and he’s turned me into a great saver,” Pompe says as she walks her border collie, Lotus, in her neighborhood near Phoenix.

At 62, she has retired from her 17-year roster shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic, in part because of concerns about health risks.

“The drop that really broke the camel’s back was the PPE we had to wear,” she says of the heavy personal protective equipment needed in the dentist’s office where she worked, making it difficult to communicate with patients. .

Still, she says, early retirement was a big step. I was really worried that I wouldn’t work because I’ve been doing it for so many years and I loved it. “

Other Americans are already using up their financial resources or reducing the amount they save for retirement. According to a survey by the National Institute for Retirement Security, 22 percent say the pandemic forced them to spend their savings, 10 percent cut their retirement contributions, and 12 percent took money from their retirement accounts.

The CARES law temporarily allowed people with pandemic-related hardships to withdraw up to $ 100,000 from tax-deferred retirement accounts without penalty.

A quarter of employees say their employers have also scrapped their retirement matches. Among the companies that have suspended their 401 (k) matches include Amtrak, BestBuy, Choice Hotels, Dell Technologies, Expedia, Knoll, Norwegian Cruise Line, Quest Diagnostics, RE / MAX, Stein Mart, and VMWare.

Partly thanks to the latest recession, more and more older employees are taking their mortgage debt with them into retirement. Forty-six percent of older Americans have a mortgage debt, almost twice as many as three decades ago.

Skip Kelley wanted to pay off some debts before retiring, which he planned to do in another year or two. I wasn’t quite there yet, says Kelley, who is 61.

Then the local television station he operated, in hard-hit Las Vegas, offered early retirement buyout schemes.

“I had a three-week period to decide whether to end my career or not,” says Kelley.

He eventually took over the buyout, which was enough to pay off the remaining debts. As for the lower monthly amount he would get for claiming Social Security early, it was actually a major concern. Yes, my benefit is less than it would have been. But in the long run, it’s the right decision, and I’ve already adapted to what comes in. “

Unlike younger people living in poverty, most retirees have little or no prospect of upward mobility. Social security and pensions are only adjusted to keep pace with inflation. That means you’ll be locked up with the same basic income for the rest of your life, Radpour says.

Concerns about care also led to retirement

Concern about all these things has been heightened by the pandemic. More than half of Americans say their concerns about retirement have increased in the past year, according to research from the National Institute for Retirement Security.