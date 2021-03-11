Duke vs. Louisville – Game Recap – March 10, 2021





GREENSBORO, NC – Freshman Mark Williams set season highs with 23 points and 19 rebounds for his second doubles, Matthew Hurt added 20 points, and No. 10 seed Duke relaxed on Wednesday night by going Louisville 70-56 in seventh place. to the quarter-finals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Williams is only the third Duke player in the past 25 seasons with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a conference tournament game. He joins Marvin Bagley III and Shelden Williams. Williams ’19 rebounds were also the most freshman in ACC tournament history. Duke opened the second half in his second hefty run of the game, scoring 17 of the first 22 points over a six-minute period to extend the lead to 47-34. Jeremy Roach had two of the three three-pointers of the Blue Devils during the trajectory. Louisville came in eight runs three times in the last 10 minutes, but couldn’t get any closer when Williams took over and scored 10 of his runs in the last 11:03. Duke (13-11) will play No. 15 Florida State, the second seed on Thursday, in its first game of the season after the January 2 game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Seminoles schedule. Duke played against Louisville twice in the regular season and lost twice because Williams didn’t play in the first game and Hurt’s career-high 37 points in the second game wasn’t enough. Roach, DJ Steward and Wendell Moore Jr. each added nine points for Duke, who had no benchpoints. Williams was 9 of 14 off the field and Hurt scored 20-plus for the 11th time this season. David Johnson had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Louisville (13-7), and Carlik Jones added 13 points. Louisville started with just 2 of the 13 shots and finished the game at 30.6%. Each team had a double digit run in the first half, but both shot below 39% of the field. Hurt had eight points in a first-round defeat to Boston College on Tuesday, and he surpassed that in a first-half three-point game with 5:36 left against the Cardinals to trigger a 12-0 run for 27-13 lead. Louisville scored the next 16 points after a dry five minutes, 11 seconds with five points each from Jones and Johnson, and Hurt closed the first half to give Duke a 30-29 lead.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos