Sri Lanka v West Indies: Cricket explodes ‘disgusting’ farce

Danushka Gunathilaka was handed out when he obstructed the field. Image: BT Sports

Sri Lanka’s ODI clashes with the West Indies exploded in controversy after Danushka Gunathilaka was issued for obstructing the field.

West Indies claimed the first one-day international of their three-game series, winning eight wickets on Wednesday.

However, it was Gunathilaka’s resignation that got the cricket world talking.

The Sri Lankan batsman made 55 and put 105 in an opening position with captain Dimuth Karunaratne, which seemed to set Sri Lanka on course to an impressive total.

But the game broke out into controversy in the 21st over when Gunathilaka was deemed to have obstructed the field when he stepped on the ball while Kieron Pollard tried to influence a runout.

After Pollard threw a short ball that cleared Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka headed for a single, but was bounced back by his partner,

Gunathilaka then stepped back into his own fold, stepped on the ball, knocking it backward.

Pollard immediately appealed, and referee Joe Wilson on the field gave a soft signal before television referee Nigel Guguid ruled that Gunathilaka had deliberately tried to thwart the runout.

However, there seemed to be little evidence that the batsman had acted intentionally.

Danushka Gunathilaka in action for Sri Lanka against the West Indies. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS / AFP via Getty Images)

Cricket world fumes over obstruction controversy

He takes a little look down as he’s about to take that second step there, but I don’t know, I’m not convinced in my head that he really knew (where the ball was) when he looked down , the great Ian Bishop of the West Indies said in comment.

It looks bad there, so that’s what the TV referee sees.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: His official, cricket has gone mad !!!

West Indian star Darren Sammy said, don’t think that wasn’t intentional at all. I wouldn’t appeal, but hey. “

Aussie great Tom Moody added: Deliberate obstruction was by no means that deliberate #shocker #WIvSL.

Former Australian Women’s Captain Lisa Sthalekar tweeted: Just saw it, oh please! Not off.”

Don’t think that was entirely intentional. I wouldn’t appeal, but hey Daren sammy (@ darensammy88) March 10, 2021

Imagine someone blocking the field because you’ve failed every plan you’ve tried. What a shame. Never expected from the wind Sathnidu Athauda (@SathniduAthauda) March 10, 2021

That is disgusting !! Real time he had no idea where the ball was and clearly did not kick the ball away! Pollard should hang his head there, embarrassed James Anderson (@ JimiAnderson12) March 10, 2021

This is an absolute shame for the game. I don’t know what’s worse Pollard or the referee. Ruined a good innings. Marty McElwee (@iLikeMarty) March 10, 2021

According to Law 37.1 in the official rules of the ICC: Either batsman blocks the field if he deliberately obstructs or distracts the fielding side by word or action. In particular, but not exclusively, it will be considered an obstruction and either batsman will obstruct the field if, while the ball is in play and after the batter has completed the act of playing the ball, ball strikes with: (i) a hand not holding the bat, except to avoid injury. (ii) any other part of his person or with his club.

Gunathilaka only became the second batter since 2015 to be dealt out when he stunted the field in a one-day international.

The Sri Lankan innings lost their way from then on and from 2-112 the tourists were all eliminated for 232 in 49 overs.

The West Indies topped that total with Shai Hope at 110 and opening partner Evin Lewis at 65.

“We had a good start, but we lost a few wickets,” said Karunaratne.

“In the end we were 30-40 runs short.

“If Danushka and I could have hit longer, it would have been a different story.”

