The Summer Series proposed by CIAC would allow football, wrestling instruction

A year after the day the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the 2020 winter state tournaments due to the encroaching COVID-19 pandemic, the state organizing body for high school athletics announced Wednesday that a full spring season, including state tournaments, would be released on Thursday.

The CIAC also announced that it would host two summer programs to help football and wrestling make up for lost lessons if their seasons were cut short, and to prepare them for the next athletic year.

“Looking back at what happened 365 days ago, we planned to take a time-out from two weeks to two months,” said CIAC director Glenn Lungarini.

“Now, 12 months later, we feel very fortunate to be able to look forward to a spring season that is going to be a full season to bring kids back to the state tournament and develop programs in the summer that will lead to a full fall experience. and normal return in the autumn of 2021. “

The spring season will be similar to the fall 2020 season, with ongoing COVID-19 safety strategies that adhere to recent Health Department guidelines – including social distancing and wearing a mask for some sports. But, unlike fall, the CIAC will have a full season with its first state championships since 2019.

READ: CIAC RELEASE ON MARCH 10TH MEETING OF THE BOARD OF CONTROLS

The spring season starts with practices on March 28 and competitions on April 10. A two-week state tournament starts in June. 1.

Governor Ned Lamont’s decision to allow all sports to compete statewide from March 19 helped reopen the spring season. It did leave a window open to allow for a weeklong wrestling season, but the CIAC said 70% of wrestling schools responding to a survey preferred to keep the current format of team conditioning.

The Board of Control instead voted to waive the CIAC’s off-season coaching rule, giving wrestling coaches the opportunity to instruct athletes in wrestling clubs and organizations not affiliated with the school between March 29 and May 28.

But the biggest announcement was a proposed CIAC ‘Summer Series’ of camps sponsored and run by the CIAC, which would allow football and wrestling instruction through June and July.

Because school districts are typically closed in the summer and many programs across the state cannot afford to send athletes to camps, Lungarini said the CIAC would provide insurance, site supervisor staff and sports trainers, and organization.

Lungarini said the CIAC would charge a “nominal fee” to attend. “It would be as small as possible,” he said.

“You’re trying to close that gap between stocks, so you might not be able to spend money on a camp,” Lungarini said. “This gives the children the opportunity to develop a community and receive coaching.”

The Summer Series would consist of up to four teams at host regional locations and include five days of 2 1/2 hours of personal instruction, with 30 minutes of personal leadership and sportsmanship instruction.

Lungarini said it was developed with a “concerted effort” by coaches from the CIAC football and wrestling committees.

The board voted to forward the proposal to the off-season CIAC subcommittee for full review by principals, sports directors and coaches.

“It is important that this is reviewed and that we get feedback from coaches, sports directors and directors before any approval is given,” said Lungarini. “There are many possibilities with this. That’s where the input from coaches on how this would work is critical. “

The Supervisory Board has considered a proposal from the FCIAC, the NVL and several other national football leagues to reintroduce the traditional spring practices that had been abolished this year. But it ultimately took no action due to its interest in pursuing the Summer Series option, Lungarini said.

Overall, Lungarini said he is satisfied with the continued progress in the state’s return to high school sports, but that the pandemic and its consequences are far from over.

“There was no playbook for this and it still isn’t,” said Lungarini. “Even now, as we open things up, there still needs to be a focus on COVID variants and we need to understand that while it is a positive situation today, everything can change tomorrow.”

“Our children have lost a lot. We want to be safe by providing them as much as possible and constantly making progress in personal learning so that they can have a full sports experience. “

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the CIAC would pay the full costs of the summer camps. It has been corrected to say that the CIAC will charge a nominal fee to attend.