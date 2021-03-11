Ash Barty joins tennis legends with a record streak





Ash Barty (pictured) is now the 10th longest number 1 in the world in WTA history. (Getty Images) Ash Barty has joined a rare troupe on top of the women’s game after becoming the 10th longest serving world No. 1 in WTA history. Barty reached the world No. 1 rankings not long after her first Grand Slam title at the French Open, on June 24, 2019, and has maintained her position at the top of the women’s game ever since. INCREDIBLE: Roger Federer was baffled by new rules at a difficult time upon his return BRUTAL: New hit after the beginning of Elina Svitolina’s horror in 2021 The Australian was helped by freezing the player rankings and introducing a ‘best-of’ system after the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the sports world last year. But her 66th week as number 1 in the world brings her in special company, including with current star Serena Williams and legends such as Stefani Graff and Martina Navratilova. She sits behind, Graf (377 weeks), Navratilova (332), Williams (319), Chris Evert (260), Martina Hingis (209), Monica Seles (178), Justine Henin (170), Lindsay Davenport (98). Next-in-sight is the recently retired Caroline Wozniacki (71). These are the only women to have been No. 1 for longer since the rankings were introduced in 1976. Barty’s record since reaching world number 1 Since Barty made her grand slam breakthrough at the 2019 French Open, the 24-year-old has outperformed Naomi Osaka in almost every division except the majors. Barty has had more overall wins than Osaka, claimed nearly double the number of top-10 and top-20 scalps, won more titles, racked up more finals, semifinals and quarter finals, and brought in more prize money. The Australian has also collected trophies on clay, grass and hard surfaces, while all seven of Osaka’s career titles have been won on hard courts. Frozen ranking system During the coronavirus pandemic, a player would keep his points from previous tournaments until March 2019 if he could not or did not want to participate due to the coronavirus pandemic. This benefited players such as Ash Barty, world number 1. Story continues Barty chose not to participate in the French Open and US Open due to concerns about travel during the coronavirus pandemic. Ash Barty will be watching during a practice session prior to the 2020 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on January 2, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde / Getty Images) But thanks to her strong results over the past year, including a French Open crown, she was able to maintain her points and the world number 1 ranking. Last week, however, the ATP announced that the ranking freeze will now be extended to the Toronto Masters, on August 9, and players can keep their points weighted at 50 percent as far back as 2019. The system does not contain Grand Slams. This is predicted to hurt Barty – because of the 50 percent weighting – if she doesn’t compete in foreign tournaments. with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

