Muskegon alumna Alyza Winston carries Michigan State in Big Ten tournament opener





Alyza Winston picked a good time for one of her best performances of the season. The former Muskegon High School star scored 23 points in the game by leading Michigan State to a 75-66 win over Penn State in a Big Ten Tournament second round game Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard went 5-of-9 from 3-point range and she added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals against only two turnovers. Winston was in complete control as the seventh-seeded Spartans (14-7) battled past the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions (9-15) to earn a spot in the quarter-finals of the Thursday tournament (6:30 PM, FS2) vs. second-placed and ninth-place Indiana (18-4). I entered the locker room and the coach (Suzy Merchant) told me I had seven rebounds and I got so excited about that, Winston said in a transcript of the Big Ten. The points are cool, but my stats on the board weren’t too high this year. They weren’t consistent with the points, but even with rebounds and assists, they weren’t super high at any game. Winston’s performance on Wednesday was her best since game four of the season, scoring a career-high 25 points and making 6 of 12 from outside the arc in an 86-82 win over Iowa. Winston’s back-to-back 3-pointers in about 30 seconds of the fourth quarter broke a 56-all tie and the Spartans were in command the rest of the way. She finished 8-for-15 from the floor and 2-for-4 from the free-throw line in 38 minutes of action. Second Michigan State Guard, Alyza Winston. center, dribbles around Penn State’s Maddie Burke (15) during a Big Ten Tournament second-round game Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Winston scored a game-high 23 points in the seventh-seeded Spartans’ 75-66 victory over the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions. (Thanks to Marc Lebryk) When (her teammates) see me score, I think it picks up everyone and gives everyone a lot more confidence, Winston said. Hitting back-to-back 3s definitely boosted the team. We got back on the defensive with a very different mindset that time after I hit those two in a row. I think our offense certainly helps us generate our defense and play a better defense. Winston is second in the MSU team with a score of 11.4 points per game, behind backcourt Nia Cloudens 18.0 ppg. Another Muskegon alumna, 6-foot redshirt senior forward Mardrekia Cook, played seven minutes off the bench for the Spartans on Wednesday. Cook, who has overcome numerous injuries during her MSU career, only took two shots and didn’t score. I think when we played our best basketball, Nia Clouden and Alyza offensively share the ball and attack in different ways, but Alyza was really good today and I defensively thought she was doing well, Merchant said. She’s gotten quite a few defensive rebounds and she’s working on cranking that up a bit. They shoot a ton of 3s so there were long 3 balls to get and if she could get those defensive rebounds that helps start our break with her speed so I thought she got it right by cranking up the pace and attacking to be aggressive today. More coverage: Two Muskegon greats bring the MSU women’s basketball team mindset

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos