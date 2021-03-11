GSL football fans watch matches from the fence due to COVID restrictions





The football season has only started a few weeks ago and GSL fans are not allowed to enter the stands.

CHENEY, Wash. Families of high school soccer players in the Greater Spokane League are frustrated. They were not allowed to see their children playing from the stands. Instead, they cheer them on from the fence. A Cheney family told KREM 2 that seeing their son play football is bittersweet right now. Jackie Straley has watched her son Dylan play football since he was five years old. He is now a senior playing outside linebacker at Cheney High School. “This is really what we’ve always been waiting for,” Straley said. Are Friday Night Lights, to sit in the stands and see our child on the field. ‘ This year is very different. The football season has only started a few weeks ago. And GSL fans are not allowed in the stands. “It’s super quiet, it’s very weird,” said Dylan Straley, Cheney HS footballer said. I am happy to participate, but we definitely need fans. It adds a completely different perspective to the game. ” According to Washington’s Phase 2 guidelines, a maximum of 200 people, including spectators, are allowed for outdoor sports. For Jackie and other parents, that means watching the games from the fence. “It’s absolutely weird to look at your child through a gate,” said Jackie. I’m still trying to cheer and be as loud as possible. ‘ GLS director Ken Van Sickle understands their frustration. But he says GSL’s hands are tied by the phase two restriction. “Believe me, we want to support the parents in the stands, support their children and share those memories,” said Van Sickle. He said that with larger schools, the number of athletes, coaches and support staff on the field has reached maximum capacity almost every game. “One of the schools, they actually had to get some of the administrators who were inside the fence out to make sure they were under the number,” Van Sickle said. So we count each body, each separately. person.” We asked if parents could wait in the stadium at some point in phase 2 for admission until there is sufficient capacity during a match. Van Sickle said the schools would pass this on to families. That would be communicated prior to the game, and we would give priority to older parents, and we would start with the home team initially, Van Sickle said. Parents have written letters to Governor Jay Inslees’s office asking for separate guidelines for those on the field and the fans in the stands. “They have five more weeks, and that’s it for the rest of their lives, they’ll never be on the field again. Jackie said. We’ll never watch them in the stands again. So really, it’s now or never. We have to make decisions, and do this quickly so that we can at least enjoy a few matches in the stands. The governor’s office said there are no plans to change the current restriction at this time. The Washington Department of Health shared this statement: “Our goals were to reduce COVID-19 transmission while minimizing the impact on the economy, our children’s education, and the mental health of our population. We use science and data to make the best decisions possible at the time, and we continue to review and adjust as needed. We are in the process of updating our outdoor guidelines. We appreciate the feedback we have received and will have more to share when the updated guidelines are ready to be released. “

