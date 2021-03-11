Georgia Gwinnett College men’s winning streak tennis hits 135 | Sport

LAWRENCEVILLE A major come-from-behind win in doubles and solid singles led the NAIA’s No. 1 ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team to a convincing 7-0 home win against No. 13 San Diego Christian College (California) Wednesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The win extended GGC’s winning streak to 135 consecutive double matches, two of which failed to match the longest winning streak in college sports history.
The momentum of the game was front and center on the No. 2 doubles after the teams split the games on the other two fields. GGC’s junior Valentino Caratini and freshman Luis Gomar rallied from 4-1 to force a tiebreaker and determine which team would take an early 1-0 lead in the game.
In the tiebreak, the Grizzlies tandem jumped from a 5-2 lead. Two points later, Gomar hit the net to claim victory and complete the comeback.
The team of sophomore Jose Dugo and freshman Alex Gurmendi won all six games to triumph over the number 3 doubles match.
GGC (12-0) kept the momentum by winning five of the six singles matches in straight sets. Caratini won with identical 6-1 set scores on field No. 5 to give the hosts a 2-0 lead. Gurmendi recorded a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 2 in singles, while Dugo took the win in the doubles with a 6-1, 6-3 win over the No. 4 field.
Junior Federico Bonacia recorded a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 6 in singles, while Gomar won 12 of the 15 matches at No. 3 field.
Then freshman Matthias Haim gathered for a three-set triumph at the top of the singles line-up. After losing the first set, he came back to capture the second set with a 7-5 score. Next, Haim recorded an 11-9 win in the tiebreaker to remain unbeaten for the season.
Our doubles were big today, “said GGC head coach Chase Hodges.” (San Diego Christian) has the country’s number 1 ranked doubles team, so we knew this was going to be a tough game for us. Our No. 3 doubles played really well and it all came down to our No. 2 doubles. Valentino (Caratini) and Luis (Gomar) dug deep by saving four match points. That comeback win gave us the motivation to advance early in singles and maintain positive momentum in the match.
