Tigers hockey competes at a high level in the last defeats of the season

Summit High School hockey seniors pose for a group portrait prior to the start of their game against Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, March 9th at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge. The Tigers fell to the Demons, 4-3.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

It was a battle of a season, but Summit High School’s varsity hockey team fought the whole time, including in consecutive losses on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, to end the season 2-11.

This was a group of guys who just wanted to fight and compete, freshman head coach JR Engelbert said as he drove back from Summits hard-fought 5-3 loss at undefeated Crested Butte on Wednesday night. Given the record, it could have been easy for them to give up this season. But they never did, and it shows a lot of character about players and a team that even when things aren’t going well, you never stop competing or give it your all.

Despite being at the bottom of the 4A Mountain League rankings, Summit showed that persistence and belief in a 4-3 senior night loss on Tuesday against Glenwood Springs. Then, after that final home game for the seniors in front of their parents, Summit played what Engelbert described as a really good hockey game at Crested Butte on Wednesday.

We definitely came out with some energy and jumped over that this was our last game of the season, Engelbert said. We wanted to try to end on the highest note possible. I think we had relatively little incentive, we didn’t have much to lose. For keeping a perfect record, Crested Butte plays senior night at home, and I think that gave us a little extra motivation to go out and fight that team and give them the game we did.

Engelbert praised the performance of Finn Schroders, Tigers freshman, on Wednesday, diverting 49 of the 54 shots for a 91% serve.

He definitely weathered some storms that kept us in and also made some timely rescues, which have come a long way in building and sustaining momentum, Engelbert said. It was his best game of the season so it’s great to see him brooding there at the end.

Summit came back from a 2-0 deficit with a few goals late in the second period. The first was scored in an equally strong situation by John Weldon, assisted by senior Ranger Stone. The second came on a power play from Blaze Ebbinghaus, assisted by Calvin Hanson and senior captain defender Foster Krueger. Engelbert said the right place, Krueger’s right time target boosted the team’s morale.

Then, just 29 seconds into the third period, Summit took a 3-2 lead on a power play goal from senior Jack Sherlock assisted by Zach Carleton and Hank Kasch. But Crested Butte responded with three final goals to complete a perfect 10-0-0 4A Mountain title season.

On Tuesday night, Summit honored seniors Andi Bierbaum, Caleb Mallory, Ryley Cibula, Peyton McGuan, Cooper Pederson, Cole Sakata, Krueger and Sherlock in a thriller at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge. Despite 44-21 outshot by Glenwood Springs, Bierbaums showed 40-save in the net, Summit early in the game when it missed several players due to discipline carried over from the previous game.

In the second half, Summits Hanson scored an equally strong goal to join Stone in the scoring column. Engelbert said the senior group came out with extra passion and spark on Tuesday, and that included Cibula’s play, namely the equal strength goal in the closing moments of the third period that forced overtime. The goal came while Engelbert was drawing something on the board for someone in the next row.

That’s the kind of goal you play in your head as a young hockey player, coming through for your team at that point, Engelbert said. He got his chance and made sure he was ready.

Cibula took one for the team, earning a 2-minute minor for a foul against Demons star scorer Colter Strautman on a 3:31 breakaway in extra time. Strautman won the match 80 seconds later with a power play goal.