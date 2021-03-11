Coming up, first community center-cum-sports complex in Sector 16: The Tribune India





Sandeep Rana Tribune News Service Chandigarh, March 10 The city will have its first community center-cum-sports complex with a swimming pool in the Mayor Ravi Kant Sharmas district in Sector 16. No other community center has a swimming pool. It will also have a table tennis and badminton room and facilities for tennis. In addition, there will be rooms that will serve as MC guesthouse. The center will have various state-of-the-art facilities. The existing building will be demolished and a new building will be built. We have approved the project and will include all possible facilities, the mayor told Chandigarh Tribune. Known as Rose Club, this center was used only by government officials for retirement or other functions. The MC said that because it was located in a residential area, people objected to exercising public outdoor functions. So it was not open for booking. However, a number of requests have been received from the Residents Association to open it up to the general public. The building was renovated in 2010, but due to lack of space, large functions were not possible, which reduced civil power revenues. As soon as the new facility is ready, we will open it to the public, as there will be a soundproof hall for holding functions, the mayor said. MC to open banquet hall The MC will open its first banquet hall in its existing industrial area health store, Phase 1. The issue will be discussed with the Urban Planning Department for the zoning of land for this purpose. In addition, the community centers in Sector 29 and Thakur Dwara in Mani Majra will be reconstructed. A community center is being built in sector 24 and additions and refurbishments are being carried out in sector 22. All these agenda items were approved by the MC House on Tuesday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos