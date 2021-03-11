No. 25 Oklahoma survives Iowa State return for 79-73 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Even as Oklahoma built a 19-point second-half lead over declining Iowa State, the Sooners should probably have known that the Cyclones would at least make the game interesting in the closing minutes on Wednesday night.

After all, this is the Big 12 Tournament.

So with their first lap slipping, the No. 25 Sooners turned to Austin Reaves for an answer. Their standout guard responded by scoring 11 of his 21 points in the closing minutes, allowing Oklahoma to hold on to a nervous 79-73 victory that put coach Lon Kruger’s team into a quarter-final with No. 11 Kansas.

If you drop a few in a row that go to the wire, Kruger said afterward, you should get that feeling of winning again. I am proud of the guys for getting them in the profit column.

De’Vion Harmon added 18 points and Elijah Harkless had 12 for No. 7 seed Oklahoma (15-9), which had lost four consecutive times and found itself in a shaky NCAA Tournament bubble going into the weekend. But with a win over the Cyclones, they are likely to be locked to the field of 68 and certainly a win over the Jayhawks on Thursday night.

This is a big one, Harmon said. Any team is good. We know the Big 12. It is late season. It’s either winning or going home.

The Cyclones (2-22) had won four of the last six Big 12 tournaments, always played their best in Kansas City, and were the defending champions by virtue of their 2019 title when last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Still, this season ended with an 18th straight defeat, putting the future of coach Steve Prohm in question.

I really can’t say anything. There are probably a lot of questions, ”he said. I’ll meet (athletic director) Jamie Pollard next week and we’ll sit and talk.

Rasir Bolton scored 18 points on Wednesday evening to lead the number 10 cyclones. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 14 and Javan Johnson had 10, although he was only 4 of 15 from the field and 0 for 4 from outside the arc.

This was an abnormal year from the start, even with practice before the cancellations, not being able to build synergy, build camaraderie, Coleman-Lands said. It started a bit weird from the beginning, in the summer, so saying the latter was abnormal.

The Cyclones, who had not won since they defeated Jacksonville State on December 20, held their ground until Oklahoma started building a lead after half-time. The Sooners used three consecutive wraps to begin their attack, with Harkless offering a spinning lay-up in the transition and Kur Kuath a reverse ally-oop-dunk.

By the time Bolton finished the run, the Sooners lead had increased to 51-34 with 12 minutes to go.

It eventually reached 19 before the Cyclones made a final run in the closing minutes. Bolton and Coleman-Lands did the most damage, taking advantage of a sudden sloppy attack from Oklahoma to push off 11 straight runs.

But with their lead cut to 58-51, the Sooners turned to Reaves, who knocked over a step-back jumper first before returning Coleman-Lands’ 3-pointer with one of his own. And when Iowa State kept getting baskets in the closing seconds, Reaves and Harkless responded with steady leadership and poise on the foul line.

That enabled the Sooners to hold on to their first Big 12 Tournament win since 2016.

Sloppy game. We have to take care of the ball, get better shots on the stretch, but we’re good, Harmon said. We just have to win better, finish the game properly.

LARGE PHOTO

The state of Iowa stumbled home after completing arguably the worst season in school history. The Cyclones’ total loss only lagged the 1975-76 team, which went 3-24, although that team, coached by Ken Trickey, had a better win rate. Along the way, the Cyclones joined the 1936-37 squad as the only ones to play winless at the conference.

Oklahoma was in the top 10 at one point, but the end-of-season slide made the Sooners need at least a win Wednesday night to feel better about their NCAA Tournament expectations. Now they can close a berth with a win over the short-handed Jayhawks, who will miss David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols.

NEXT ONE

The Sooners will play against the Jayhawks in the first game of the Thursday night session.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25