Sports
No. 25 Oklahoma survives Iowa State return for 79-73 victory
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Even as Oklahoma built a 19-point second-half lead over declining Iowa State, the Sooners should probably have known that the Cyclones would at least make the game interesting in the closing minutes on Wednesday night.
After all, this is the Big 12 Tournament.
So with their first lap slipping, the No. 25 Sooners turned to Austin Reaves for an answer. Their standout guard responded by scoring 11 of his 21 points in the closing minutes, allowing Oklahoma to hold on to a nervous 79-73 victory that put coach Lon Kruger’s team into a quarter-final with No. 11 Kansas.
If you drop a few in a row that go to the wire, Kruger said afterward, you should get that feeling of winning again. I am proud of the guys for getting them in the profit column.
De’Vion Harmon added 18 points and Elijah Harkless had 12 for No. 7 seed Oklahoma (15-9), which had lost four consecutive times and found itself in a shaky NCAA Tournament bubble going into the weekend. But with a win over the Cyclones, they are likely to be locked to the field of 68 and certainly a win over the Jayhawks on Thursday night.
This is a big one, Harmon said. Any team is good. We know the Big 12. It is late season. It’s either winning or going home.
The Cyclones (2-22) had won four of the last six Big 12 tournaments, always played their best in Kansas City, and were the defending champions by virtue of their 2019 title when last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Still, this season ended with an 18th straight defeat, putting the future of coach Steve Prohm in question.
I really can’t say anything. There are probably a lot of questions, ”he said. I’ll meet (athletic director) Jamie Pollard next week and we’ll sit and talk.
Rasir Bolton scored 18 points on Wednesday evening to lead the number 10 cyclones. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 14 and Javan Johnson had 10, although he was only 4 of 15 from the field and 0 for 4 from outside the arc.
This was an abnormal year from the start, even with practice before the cancellations, not being able to build synergy, build camaraderie, Coleman-Lands said. It started a bit weird from the beginning, in the summer, so saying the latter was abnormal.
The Cyclones, who had not won since they defeated Jacksonville State on December 20, held their ground until Oklahoma started building a lead after half-time. The Sooners used three consecutive wraps to begin their attack, with Harkless offering a spinning lay-up in the transition and Kur Kuath a reverse ally-oop-dunk.
By the time Bolton finished the run, the Sooners lead had increased to 51-34 with 12 minutes to go.
It eventually reached 19 before the Cyclones made a final run in the closing minutes. Bolton and Coleman-Lands did the most damage, taking advantage of a sudden sloppy attack from Oklahoma to push off 11 straight runs.
But with their lead cut to 58-51, the Sooners turned to Reaves, who knocked over a step-back jumper first before returning Coleman-Lands’ 3-pointer with one of his own. And when Iowa State kept getting baskets in the closing seconds, Reaves and Harkless responded with steady leadership and poise on the foul line.
That enabled the Sooners to hold on to their first Big 12 Tournament win since 2016.
Sloppy game. We have to take care of the ball, get better shots on the stretch, but we’re good, Harmon said. We just have to win better, finish the game properly.
LARGE PHOTO
The state of Iowa stumbled home after completing arguably the worst season in school history. The Cyclones’ total loss only lagged the 1975-76 team, which went 3-24, although that team, coached by Ken Trickey, had a better win rate. Along the way, the Cyclones joined the 1936-37 squad as the only ones to play winless at the conference.
Oklahoma was in the top 10 at one point, but the end-of-season slide made the Sooners need at least a win Wednesday night to feel better about their NCAA Tournament expectations. Now they can close a berth with a win over the short-handed Jayhawks, who will miss David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols.
NEXT ONE
The Sooners will play against the Jayhawks in the first game of the Thursday night session.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]