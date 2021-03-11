Returning players, new QB give St. Anthony high hopes for spring football season – Press Telegram





Taking a look at the list of returning starters for the St. Anthony High football team, it is clear that the Saints will have the chance to do something good during what is on the verge of becoming a shortened spring season after the fall 2020 campaign became wiped out by the corona pandemic. Add incoming quarterback Joey Howorko to the mix and St. Anthony is looking strong ahead of his nonleague opener against Lakewood on Friday at Clark Field. Each player and coach will receive two fans attendance tickets. “It gives us a great core because the key is the experience, the varsity representatives,” said coach Mario Morales. Whether the child is a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior, if he can get varsity reps, that just helps him for the next year. “That’s where we are now, that we have those kids who were able to get a lot of varsity reps last year, and we think it will help us in terms of experience as we get into this (late) 2020. season.” Top returning players include junior running back / linebacker Sone Aupiu, junior wide receiver / defensive back Ryan Norried, senior wide receiver / defensive back Jason Porter, junior defensive back / running back Kweku Claybrook, sophomore wide receiver TJ Mitchell, senior wide receiver / defensive back Victor Gomez, senior two-way linemen Gary Jondle and Liam McCarty and junior two-way lineman Sam Sulu. Howorko, a 6-foot-3 junior, is a transfer from Saddleback Valley Christian via Canada, who has come to the United States to receive a college football scholarship. Morales loves what he has seen of him. “He prepared well, was patient and just very focused,” said Morales. He’s been hoping and praying for this to happen all season long and so he’s ready to go. “He’s well adapted to what we do offensively and he’s got it.” Besides Howorko, the best newcomers include junior linebacker / running back Anakin Aupiu (cousin of Sone Aupiu); junior linebacker / fullback Juju Puni; junior wide receiver / defensive back Jayden Cooper; junior wide receiver / defensive back AJ Allen; senior middle linebacker Julio Prior; junior defensive back Tyler Henry; junior two-way lineman DJ King; and sophomore lineman Sau Lewis. The Saints were 5-6 overall in 2019 and finished second in the Del Rey League at 3-1. They could compete for the league title this year, but there will be no play-offs. “It’s going to be very competitive,” said Morales, whose team will host Mary Star in the league opener on March 19. ‘I think the key will be your depth and injury. If someone gets hurt, it will not only hurt us, but I think other teams too, because our numbers just aren’t what they were in the past. “

