Local Collection: Lewiston Boys Hockey Skates along Cheverus / Yarmouth





YARMOUTH Daxton St. Hilaire scored twice to help Lewiston’s boys’ hockey team beat Cheverus / Yarmouth 6-2 on Wednesday at the Travis Roy Arena. Damon Bossie, Cole Ulrich, Tanner Anctil and Connor Wolverton also scored for Lewiston. Wolverton, Tyler Leger, and Nick Pelletier each had two assists; Mason Beaudoin and Evan Knowlton each had one. Graycen Hayes-Begley and Nick Giancotti scored for Cheverus / Yarmouth. Oliver Prinn, Jackson Header, Camden Miller, and David Swift all had assists. For Swift, it was his first career point. GIRLS HOCKEY

LEWISTON 5, BRUNSWICK 0: Leah Landry started and ended the scoring for the Blue Devils, who eliminated the Dragons at Lewiston. Landry scored the only goal of the first period, assisted by Kristen Lachance. Emma Begin opened the scoring for the second period, with Rebecca Lussier taking on the first of her two assists. Leah Dube also scored in the period, assisted by Paige Pomerleau and Nadia Roy. Lussier assisted Alyssa Marcoux’s goal in the third period and Landry rounded the score with a goal without assistance. BOYS BASKETBALL

DIRIGO 85, SACOPEE VALLEY 43: Trenton Hutchinson scored 29 runs, including six 3-pointers, as the Cougars (8-4) defeated the Hawks (3-6) at Dixfield. Hutchinson also had eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Wyatt Smith had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Charlie Houghton had 11 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Dirigo has made 15 three-pointers. McGwire Sawyer made five of Sacope’s seven threes and finished with a team-high 20 points. OAK HILL 59, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 53:Gavin Rawstron scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Raiders over the Falcons in Wales. Caden Thompson added 15 points for Oak Hill. Airick Richard scored 23 points for the team for Mountain Valley, which tried to make a comeback after a two-figure lead at half time. Kalen Chase pitched in 15 runs. GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEAVITT 47, EDWARD LITTLE 45:Alison Noniewicz scored game-high 17 points and the Hornets stuck to a back and forth game against the Red Eddies in Auburn. Kayleigh Gilbert added 12 points for Leavitt, including the winning lay-up with less than 10 seconds to go. Jenny Chaput led Edward Little with 14 points. OAK HILL 52, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 28:Gabbie Chessie led a balanced nine-point Raiders attack to take down the Falcons at Rumford. Paige Gonya added eight points and Peighton Theriault and Audrey Bauer each had seven for Oak Hill, which allowed nine different players to score field goals. Rylee Sevigny was held scoreless for Mountain Valley in the first half, but finished with a game-high of 10 points. Autumn Freeman added seven.

