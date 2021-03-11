Yuvatha-Haritha: Students join the mission and plant saplings





Thousands of students have joined the mission of Yuvatha-Haritha, planting saplings in Rajamahendravaram and adopting them for conservation. Last week, the program was initiated by Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat and launched by table tennis player Naina Jaiswal and it caught the attention of students to improve green coverage in the city. A few days ago, about 1,500 students from Rajamahendri Degree College joined the mission in the presence of Tridandi China Jeeyar Swamy and planted saplings with the dedication to protect them. Green challenge The mission is gaining momentum as thousands of students realize there is a need to improve green coverage in the city. So far, the students and some academic institutions have joined it. A green challenge is open to people from other walks of life in the city to be part of the mission, Mr Bharat said. Those who plant saplings and raise them will forever share an emotional bond with the city as they can always cherish their little deed in the future. The mission also develops a bond between the city and its citizens, Mr. Bharat, who appealed to fellow public representatives to take up the green challenge of planting saplings in their areas. At the factories, names and details of students or academic institutions are displayed. The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation supports the mission by providing water for the conservation of the saplings. My fellow MPs have been informed about the mission. In the coming weeks, the mission will be intensified by taking the people up to the challenge of planting a sapling in the city, Mr. Bharat added. The civil authority has identified the places and roads that are being thrown open for the planting of the saplings as part of the city mission and public sector units such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation have expanded their support for the mission as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility .

