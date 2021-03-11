UNC frontcourt stuns in ACC Tournament round two victory over Notre Dame

It’s not every day that you can make credible comparisons between Division I high-level basketball and ramp hoops, so here goes:

If Notre Dame was the freshman year of high school on Wednesday night, North Carolina would be the older brother to return from college. When the Fighting Irish dived for every loose ball and ran off the garage door, the Tar Heels were joking and teasingly holding the ball over their opponents’ heads. One team was scrappy and well-intentioned; the other was dominant, almost to the point of ridiculousness.

In other words, for one night, Notre Dame had to be at least a boy like North Carolina was a man. Even without senior forward Garrison Brooks, who was left out due to injury, Wednesday’s sixth-seeded Tar Heels 101-59 win over eleventh-seeded Irish was the most dominant front court show of the season.

Choose a great man, a great man, and you will see just that. What about Armando Bacot, who led the Tar Heels in both runs (20) and rebounds (13) while taking on the role of Brooks as resident defensive communicator and team leader? Freshman DayRon Sharpe, who posted a double-double in just 19 minutes of playing time in his first-ever postseason game as Tar Heel?

Or, most tellingly, how about Walker Kessler, another UNC rookie who finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks against the hapless and understaffed Irish?

This, the Tar Heels fourth most prominent big man this season.

He’s special now, and he’ll get even more special later on, Bacot said. He probably has the highest advantage of all the greats. And he’s bringing it all together now.

Kesslers’ eight rejections were the most by any Tar Heel in an ACC tournament game, in fact, by every first year in an ACC tournament game. As a team, North Carolina devoured 25 offensive rebounds, fourth-place all-time in ACC postseason history. And the final 42-point profit margin was the largest Tar Heels ever in a conference tournament.

Start getting the picture?

UNC’s 14-point lead at half-time faltered during the opening minutes of the second half, ending at 12 with 3:27 pm to play. Then the score chart looked like this: Kessler hook shot, Sharpe jumper, Sharpe layup, Andrew Platek 3-pointer, Bacot and-one, Anthony Harris triple. Eventually and luckily, an Irish bucket ended the sprint, taking the lead to 25 and allowing North Carolina to rest on its laurels and cruise to victory.

Except that rest and cruise are pretty much the exact opposite of what the Tar Heels did. All told, the Kessler bucket started a ‘blink-and-youll-miss-it’ 42-4 run.

Forty-two to four.

Hence the driveway comparison. Nothing says pickup hoops are more absurd than overkill.

It was either win or go home, Bacot said. We knew we had to go out to compete. Since we didn’t have Garrison, we just knew we couldn’t give them up.

Given the outcome of the nights, some might be tempted to refer to Brooks as a candidate for the Ewing Theory. But even when he is absent, he deserves some credit; like iron against iron or big brother against little brother, Tar Heel’s frontcourt improved by beating himself daily.

It’s a lot of fun playing with guys who are just as good as you, Sharpe said. It challenges us to improve in practice every day and to compete with each other.

There’s no better example of that process than Kessler, who came the year raw, though incredibly talented, and now appears to be a key piece in UNC’s post-season puzzle. Even without a healthy Brooks, the Tar Heel corps of great men is one of the most talented in college basketball.

And if and when he returns against Virginia Tech on Thursday, or in the NCAA tournament when it really matters?

With him, Kessler said, we have by far the best frontcourt in the country.

@jantwilcox

@DTHSports [email protected]