



JOHANNESBURG – Western Province. Central Gauteng. Northerns. Eastern Province. Free state. Sounds a little better. The public can relate to this. It was always hard for a lot of people to get turned on by Warriors, Knights (formerly Diamond / Eagles) and Cobras (the whole FangZone thing, really should never have been anything), although the Titans managed to get their mascot to work, even if his dance moves were a bit clumsy. When those teams lost the regional element in their name, they lost their identity and thus lost contact with the local population. That will change from next summer. There's the lighthearted part of this restructuring that Cricket South Africa announced on Monday and then there's the very serious part. With this, the future of the sport is at stake. The Proteas men's team – which, according to the SA Cricketers Association – remains responsible for the 80% of sports revenue in this country – will draw directly on the playing results of this new structure. READ ALSO: CSA overhauls domestic two-division structure There is wider coverage that this new system offers – no longer six centers – but 15, with new Limpopo and Mpumalanga, while South Western Districts will have the opportunity to foster the growth of the sport in a region that includes Glenton Stuurman and Ottneil. Baartman recently. There are major challenges for the likes of Border – a vital region as far as the sport's transformation is concerned – Northern Cape where fights between officials have hampered the Kimberley-based union – and Easterns – now nearly two decades away from their shocking triumph. in the then SuperSport Series. Those unions have deep roots in South African cricket and the challenge for them will be how to thrive in this new system. There will be significant challenges for everyone – financially the most critical. Money is scarce. Especially in a world that is still closed due to Covid-19. Many small businesses – which counties, especially those that do not contain a large metro – would have sought sponsorship from, cannot afford the money it would take to support a sports team, in a pandemic. In a post-pandemic world, it remains to be seen whether the economy will recover enough to allow a small company in Polokwane to support the Limpopo Cricket Union. READ ALSO: Boland rewarded for impressive cricket culture in renewed homely structure An idea from the acting CEO of Cricket SA, Pholetsi Moseki, that the local government could get involved, maybe a little too. How will local authorities justify spending on sports teams to their residents when clinics, schools or other facilities need funding? There are advantages for the players – the ones who are of course contracted – in that there are more games to play at the senior provincial level. But it should be remembered that this is a cost-cutting exercise by CSA and their subsidies to the counties will not be the same amount given to the six franchises that will soon be discontinued – believed to be around R15 million per franchise . There's a lot to rave about about this structure – it adds much-needed identity at the local level – but huge challenges are also on the horizon, mostly related to economics.







