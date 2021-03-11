Heat’s Eric Spoelstra, players berate Meyers Leonard’s taint





Meyers Leonard has been away from the Miami Heat indefinitely after shouting an anti-Semitic slur during a video game stream, prompting his coach and teammates to settle the matter on Wednesday. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Heat veterans Udonis Haslem and Andre Iguodala all denounced Leonard’s libel, saying such language is not welcome in their organization. Leonard was already out with a shoulder injury this season and it is unclear when he will return to the locker room. Leonard has has issued a statement apologize for the blemish, claiming not to have known its meaning at the time. Spoelstra gave Leonard a character approval, but emphasized the pain the word caused Lots of emotions. Yes, very disappointed. Those words are extremely hurtful. We do not approve of that. So much more needs to be done in terms of education and what is right versus what is wrong. We know Meyers, Meyers has been a really good teammate, he’s a good person. He said something that was extremely distasteful and hurtful, and was left with its aftermath. Of course we do not approve of that. It was a disappointing day. We’ve had some conservations here as a team. I spoke to Meyers, he feels very bad about it. It doesn’t matter what the intention is, it just doesn’t make sense. Per the Associated PressSpoelstra added that he told Leonard “there are consequences to words.” In addition to his suspension from the Heat, so has Leonard been banned from Twitch, the platform on which he pronounced the libel, and has been fell with two from its gaming sponsorsThe NBA also looked at the incident Haslem, the oldest player in the NBA, quoted his Jewish friends in his apology, saying that he has spoken to them about the incident: It’s a shame, nowadays of course with social media. Things are spreading like wildfire. It’s unfortunate. We cannot tolerate that here. Right is right and wrong is wrong. Ever since I’ve been here in this organization and until this day I leave this organization and beyond, we would try to be on the right side of everything, especially this kind of thing. Story continues Our apologies from the bottom of my heart and this organization. That is not tolerated here. We will be on the right side of these things and move forward. I felt it. I have many Jewish friends. They sometimes call me Udonis Haslem mountain so I felt it. I got in touch with a few of them after that happened just to see how they were feeling and to make sure they were okay and to let them know that we don’t approve and that here is tolerated and that they can go on and on to just make sure things like that don’t happen here in this locker room. When asked if Leonard had ever used such language around him, Haslem said no. Iguodala Leonard also called be held accountable and learn from the experience: I think people should be held accountable for their actions. The same in this scenario. You have to be held accountable, you have to really understand your own actions. You just have to man and realize that it is not right and it is up to him to correct this wrong and it is up to all of you, not even us to rectify this wrong, but to hold him accountable. I don’t think it’s up to us to figure that out. It is up to him to try to correct this mistake and find out for himself. He’s put in a lot of work to become a professional basketball player, so he has what it takes to put that work on himself to educate himself. It appears that no other NBA players have denounced Leonard’s libel, though Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots, who is Jewish, published an open letter on Wednesday morning calling it “destructive” and inviting Leonard to a Shabbat. dinner. More from Yahoo Sports:







