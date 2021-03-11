Know the strongest all-rounders in Fantasy Cricket

In the world of cricket, for far too long, players have been divided into three categories namely bowlers, wicket keepers and batsmen. However, the world saw an influx of players great in two disciplines during the arrival of the One Day International (ODI) cricket in 1971. These players became known as all-rounders.

The term all-rounder is used to describe players who can bowl as well as bat. Such players are of paramount importance in the abbreviated form of the game, such as test cricket matches or IPL

When it comes to playing fantasy cricket, you would want to have all-rounders in your virtual cricket team. These premium players can help you win a match as there are points associated with everything they do with wickets, boundary scoring, run-outs, stumpings and much more. An all-rounder helps you score well with the boundary he takes and the ball he throws.

When selecting all-rounders for your fantasy cricket team, make sure to base their selection on how they play on the field, their current forms and odds.

To get you started, here’s a list of some of the strongest fantasy cricket all-rounders to consider as you build your 11-player squad in your fantasy cricket app.

Strong all-rounders for your fantasy cricket team

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is considered one of the most explosive all-rounders in cricket today. His energy is contagious on the field and he has a penchant for big hits, while also being tremendously capable of playing big innings. He can bowl at moderate speeds (140 mph) and can even swing the ball. He is a middle-order offensive hitter and holds the record for the fastest double century ever in England in a test match.

Ben Stokes was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year in 2020 by ICC.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja (AKA Ravindra Jadeja) is an all-rounder who plays as aslow left arm orthodox bowlerand left-handed middle order batsman for the Indian cricket team. In the Indian national cricket team, he has become a force to be reckoned with in all formats. Whether it’s batting, bowling or fielding, Jadeja regularly delivers goods.

In 210 innings, Jadeja has made 4,582 runs and hit an average of 32.82 in international cricket. In his international career he has reached 28 half centuries and a century. You can think of him as part of your fantasy cricket team.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the biggest names to emerge from the cricket circles in Bangladesh. His bowling style is left arm orthodox and he is a left handed batsman. He was also ICC’s number one all-rounder in all 3 formats of the cricket game in 2015. In 2019, he was ranked byESPNWorld Fame 100 as one of the most famous athletes. Shakib plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Shakib can be a great addition to your imaginative cricket team and he may be able to help you score bigger and better against your opponent’s team.

Hardik Pandya

The right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-handed batsman, Hardik Pandya, is one of the most famous and sought-after modern Indian cricketers. He has been known to hit the ball big, roll decently over his arm and be a living thread on the field. The combination of skills that Hardik displays is something that India has been waiting for a long time since retirementKapil DevHe has ended Indias’s quest for an all-rounder for seam bowling. Adding him to your fantasy cricket team will certainly be a step to victory.

Ravichandran Ashwin (aka R. Ashwin)

Since his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, R. Ashwin has made a habit of picking up wickets, especially in dusty and dry conditions. He’s an all-rounder who throws the right arm off the break and clumps right-handed. He has made a name for himself in the shorter formats of the game and managed to fill Harbhajan Singhs’ shoes. Over the years he has become one of the foremost bowlers in the Indian subcontinent. He is the captain of the Delhi Capitals and can be a suitable addition to your fantasy cricket virtual team.

Sunil Philip Narine

Sunil Narine is known for confusing batsmen with his mysterious spin bowling skills. He played an important role in 2012, as well as KKR’s title wins in 2014. No one can forget how he took the opportunity in 2017 when KKR captain Gautam Gambhir promoted Narine to batting order. He increased his fans with his pinch hitting skills. He may be a valuable addition to your team.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell can annoy and excite cricket fans. The game with limited overs has been revolutionized by him as he allows his instincts to guide his reactions to the ball. Sometimes his reaction results in shots never seen on the cricket pitch. He is a field player’s nightmare because he can take difficult shots with enormous enthusiasm and ease. Its fearless batting coupled with its great spin bowling technique makes it a sought after all-rounder that you would want to include in your imaginative cricket team.

These are some of the strongest and best all-rounders in the modern cricket era. You can consider them when building your virtual cricket team and hoping to beat your opponent.

So what are you waiting for? Start playing and create your winning team.