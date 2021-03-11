These are the storylines to watch during Fall II football

Stay focused Even a small mistake by players or coaching staff can force a team to pause due to COVID protocols. With no playing space available in a seven-week season, postponed games will almost certainly be canceled, which could cost the teams to qualify for a conference crown. Austin Prep, Bishop Fenwick and Lawrence are three programs that start the season with canceled games and a break of more than 10 days.

We must preach that the kids put our season’s faith in their hands, said North Andover coach John Dubzinski. And not only us, counted on every team in the league not to forget, you are not just your average student athlete. People depend on you.

The non-varsity season Outbreaks and outages can occur if non-varsity players also slip, so most programs take extra precautions to keep their teams separate.

We were going to try to treat it as three separate teams and limit the number of kids who would take JV and varsity reps, Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward said. That’s going to be the toughest challenge for all coaches because you don’t want a situation where one kid can take out two teams.

A few leagues only line up JV teams with freshmen playing, and some are still trying to determine if they have enough schedules to run a season for freshmen teams.

Thanksgiving Faxes When fall football was delayed, some of the country’s most historic Thanksgiving rivalries were canceled for 2020. To keep the tradition alive to some extent, many leagues schedule rivalries for the last week of their regular season. The Greater Boston League, which starts playing on April 15, will schedule some Thanksgiving games in Week 1 around Patriots Day. However, rivals who play in different leagues are usually out of luck.

New multi-sport athletes With four seasons on the track calendar this year, student athletes practicing fall sports will have their first chance to play varsity football. That could significantly boost the talent level of smaller programs such as Essex Tech and other vocational schools. Even athletes who usually focus on off-season training or pre-season hockey training are now available to give it a try on the gridiron.

You can’t get too excited about these really great athletes, said Essex Tech coach Dan Connors. Because you don’t know if they’re just trying, or are they really trying to get into football? And do I play those kids over my regular customers if they’ve only been here for a year?

Amendments Relief was the general sentiment in the Massachusetts football community when changes were announced ahead of the Fall II season. While there are several significant changes to game day administration, such as the number of players on an active squad and the inability to use dressing rooms, the game remains largely the same.

Obviously, masks are still required for all players and staff and the huddle should only be performed with players facing the same direction. Can referees also enforce those changes with new national federation rules to implement and a plethora of rules to memorize?

Experimental Violation With tweaks that limit traditional huddles and masks that hinder communication, coaches and players will have to adapt when it comes to signaling during games, especially on fouls. Programs that have practiced their no-huddle attack for years have a head start, while other programs that traditionally focused on huddling together might use this shorter season to experiment with a new uptempo schedule based on hand signals and checks with coaches on the sidelines.

To be fair, this is something I’ve always wanted to get into and give it a try, said West Bridgewater coach Justin Kogler, who has been leading the triple option at Old Rochester and WB for several years. I’ve always had a no-huddle attack, but I’m not a no-huddle coach. I’m going to use this as an opportunity to see if we like it.

COVID-related tweaks also allow quarterbacks to stick the ball out of the shotgun this year, which can help with an up-tempo attack.

Custom calendars The Mayflower League has delayed the start of the Fall II season and the spring season to make it fairer for student athletes competing in those seasons and also to help schools who need the weather to warm up so their lawns are playable .

The Greater Boston League will play winter sports through April 10 and will begin Fall II practice on April 1, so winter sports enthusiasts may need to juggle both sports if they want to be prepared for the start of the football season.

Always and everywhere Some schools are unable to organize competitions with different sports from different seasons competing for the use of their grass pitches. Some schools have lawns that are just not playable in March, so athletic directors work tirelessly to secure game sites and the collaboration between ADs statewide will be an integral part of securing legitimate fields for many varsity and subvarsity matches .

Senior showcases Many members of the Class of 2021 are still in the dark as to where they could potentially play next-level football. While most scholarships have already been awarded, a strong Fall II campaign could be the difference between a senior getting a preferred offer and attending prep school for a postgraduate year. Members of the Class of 2022 will also be eager to demonstrate their skills to generate interest from colleges ahead of the fall 2021 season.