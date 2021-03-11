The Catholic hockey team Young Powers is preparing for state tournament

CLAYTON TWP., MI Travis Perry wasn’t sure what to expect from his Powers Catholic hockey team this year.

He knew the Chargers were talented, but with only two seniors on the roster, how would they last when they encountered older, more experienced players?

The answer is quite good.

Powers defeated arch-rival Davison 6-2 at Flint Iceland Arenas on Wednesday-evening to raise the overall record to 12-3 while remaining unbeaten in eight Saginaw Valley League games. The Chargers have already captured the SVL title.

I’ve known many of these kids for a long time, Perry said. They played outside of this court and I knew they were good players, but it is always an adjustment when you play against 18 year olds and you are 15-16.

Many of these guys are winners. They played in a very good bantam AA team. They have won many games with that. They came in here and kept it up. We knew we had a good team, but you never know what’s going to happen when things start rolling.

This group will be interesting to watch not only this year, but also in the coming years (with) 18 men returning.

The Chargers only came up with losses over eight days a few weeks ago.

They lost 6-2 to Detroit Country Day, which ranks # 7 in the Michigan Super 10; they fell 3-2 in overtime to No. 8 Livonia Stevenson; and they lost 4-2 to No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central.

The showdown with those three teams could help the Chargers when the Division 3 state tournament kicks off next week.

The point is the pace of play, said Perry, whose team is number 5 in Division 3. Those teams are playing at a different pace than they used to be. It was great for us to go out and compete. We weren’t ready by Country Day. We played with them against CC and Stevenson. They were both good games.

Division 3 is probably the hardest it has been in a long time. We will see. Our goal is to win a regional now. We haven’t won a regional since 2017. That is a big step.

While Davison has been left behind this season, the loss lowered the Cardinals’ record to 6-7-1, it is always special for the Chargers to defeat their arch-rival.

They have been the top programs in the area for a number of years and, along with Grand Blanc, are the only schools to deploy a team from within their own school.

It’s just a big rivalry, so everyone gets ready to play, said junior forward Jacques Lavrack, who led Powers with his first hat-trick of his career.

Lavrack scored the first two goals in the opening period before connecting again in the second to make it 6-1. That resulted in five goals for the former defender in the last two games.

Mason Czarnecki added two goals for Powers and Ryan Lemker got the other. Goalkeeper Nick Kurtiak made 12 saves.

Owen LaFontaine scored both Davison goals and net nanny Scott York made 27 saves.

