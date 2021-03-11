Sports
No. 23 Colorado seems to be holding off evil Cal
Colorado will try to break its best record since joining the Pac-12 when the 23rd Buffaloes open their game in the quarter-finals of the conference tournament against California on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
Last-place Golden Bears (9-19) earned the right to take on third-seeded Buffaloes (20-7) on Wednesday-evening with a 76-58 upset victory over sixth-seeded Stanford.
Cal had won just one of his previous 12 games before shocking the Cardinal. That victory came on February 13 when the Colorado Golden Bears stunned 71-62 in Berkeley, California, behind Matt Bradley’s 29 points.
Cal only went 3-17 in the Pac-12’s regular season.
Bradley had a game-high of 19 points on Wednesday and made the big game at the defensive end when he blocked a possible starting dunk of Stanford’s Lukas Kisunas with 6:08 to play.
Cal defeated the Cardinal 24-7, including a 12-0 burst that immediately followed the momentum-shifting block and led to the comfortable margin at the end.
Moments after the win, Cal coach Mark Fox was reminded that his team had beaten Colorado earlier this season. He had none of it.
“They’re great. They’re (an NCAA) tournament team,” Fox said of the Buffalo. “I don’t think we did their best when we played. We will have to play great on both sides.”
Colorado had shelled the Golden Bears 89-60 at home a month earlier. Jabari Walker had a 23 point, 11 rebound double-double for the Buffaloes in that game.
Bradley missed that game due to an injury.
Colorado hasn’t played for a week since the regular season’s winning streak was extended to four games with a 75-61 home win over Arizona. The run included an 80-62 home win over Southern California, which was ranked 19th at the time.
The Buffalos have had one 24- and two 23-win campaigns in their 10 seasons as the Pac-12 team, but all those win totals were linked to double-digit losses.
This year’s current .741 winning percentage is Colorado’s best since it finished 21-7 (.750) as a Big Eight Conference team in 1968-69.
Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle realizes this season is far from over – most analysts think Colorado has secured a spot in the NCAA tournament – but has warned his players not to have the mindset that goes to the showcase event of the conference is on.
“There are four seasons in college basketball,” he said this week. “You have the non-conference portion (s) the conference portion, which was 20 games for the first time this year. Now we’re going to go to season # 3, which is always the Pac-12 tournament. , the NCAA tournament.
“It’s win-or-go-home in both the next two seasons. There’s no tomorrow … there are no bounce-backs. It’s win-or-go-home.”
The Buffaloes were defeated 68-62 by Washington State in the first round of the conference tournament last year. It ended a run of eight consecutive seasons in which Colorado won at least once in the annual event, dating back to a run of four wins that yielded the school’s only conference tournament title in 2012.
Colorado defeated Cal 70-59 in that year’s semifinals when the tournament was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Buffalos have since beaten the Golden Bears twice in the tournament, 59-56 in the quarter-finals in 2014 and 56-51 in the first round in 2019.
– Field level media
