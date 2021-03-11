Hilarious comedy of mistakes in European cricket, Michael Vaughan shares video. Watch







Former England captain Michael Vaughan, known for his social media posts, shared a hilarious cricket video on Twitter. The video shows some bizarre fieldwork efforts in a European Cricket Series match, where the Varmdo CC players are left in a state of confusion and Stockholm Super Kings batsmen take four runs in an equally funny way. Former right-handed opening batsman Vaughan captioned the video as, “Now this is real cricket !!!” Here’s the video: This is a real cricket now !!! pic.twitter.com/bhJ6rDLVAd Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 10, 2021 The video was well received by his fans on Twitter, with many pointing out several funny aspects in the footage. One user pointed out that while running, the non-attacker had to somehow complete the last two runs because his path was about to fall off. “Every time you look, you see something different. I think my favorite bit is the non-attacker who bumps the last two runs because his path falls off,” he tweeted. Every time you look, you see something different. I think my favorite bit is the non-striker who bumps the last two runs because his sole is about to fall off. John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) March 10, 2021 Another user tweeted, “Brilliant. All four of them run with their path off. Better than the pros.” brilliant. All four of them run with their path off. Better than the pros Joe Knowles (@J_J_Knowles) March 10, 2021 Another user wrote, “The funniest thing was the old friend who thought he was going to let the bowlers end up with his pillow wrapped around his ankle!” The funniest part was the old friend who thought he was going to end the bowlers with his pillow wrapped around his ankle! Le Burns and Shirley (@LeBurnsandShirl) March 11, 2021 Here are the other responses: Nice hit for 4 runs. @ jochemmyjer1 @ tonynewby30 @ jeroen1984 Mark (@ turner14guvnor) March 10, 2021 This looks like a computer game with an error in the code where the AI ​​doesn’t know what to do Balaji Gurudoss (@BalajiGurudoss) March 10, 2021 pic.twitter.com/5tEaIaY0DH RIGHT ARM FAST BOWLER (@ Ng45881086) March 10, 2021 My cat would have scored a century running in these conditions. She’s faaaast! Kanwar Rupinder (@rupysk) March 10, 2021 Lately, Vaughan has also been very active on social media with his take on England’s ongoing tour of India. Vaughan served as skipper of all three sizes for England and was also considered one of the best hitters in the world. Promoted One of the field’s critics at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he taunts the conditions again during the fourth test match between India and England recently. After Virat Kohli was thrown in front of a duck on Day 2, Vaughan mocked the field and wrote, “That wasn’t Virat staring at the picture after all … !!!!! #INDvENG.” India then won the game with an innings and 25 runs, ending a 3-1 victory in the series of four games. The win also helped the hosts reach the final of the World Test Championship. Topics mentioned in this article







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos