Osaka’s sister Mari retires and says she didn’t like tennis





Mari Osaka, the older sister of four-time major winner Naomi Osaka, quit tennis at the age of 24, explaining that “it was a trip I didn’t enjoy”. The oldest Osaka was ranked 340th in the world, having reached a career high of 280th in 2018 and last played a singles tournament in January. She teamed up in doubles with her sister Naomi, who is 18 months younger, second in the world and the reigning champion of the US and Australian Open, at the 2017 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. “I have stopped playing tennis,” Mari wrote on Instagram. “It was a journey I didn’t enjoy in the end, but I am grateful for all the memories and support I have gained and received from the sport over the years. “I’m going to continue now, so you can look forward to new fun projects in the future.” Mari also has a role in her younger sister’s career, and last year she helped produce a manga character that represents Naomi in a magazine targeting teenage girls. Mari mainly played on the ITF Pro Circuit, but joined her sister in the WTA main draw at the Miami Open in 2019. “Until I was 15, she was 6-0 against me, like it was ridiculous,” said Naomi on the WTA Tour website. “I don’t know what happened – something clicked in my head – but she definitely beat me. In the win-lose category, she’s still ahead by a million.” However, Mari gave a different view on their matches. “Sometimes I think she threw the games on purpose so we could finish practice faster,” she said. “So the moment she tried, I got pissed off.” Naomi Osaka claimed her fourth Grand Slam title when she beat American Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final last month. amk / chaff / th

