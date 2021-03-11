‘Miracle On Ice’ statue planned in honor of 1980 Lake Placid Olympic hockey champions





While the 1980 US-USSR ice hockey game has already been immortalized in Olympic history, a physical monument of the “Miracle on Ice” team is finally coming to Lake Placid, New York. More than 40 years after the historic disaster in the small town of upstate New York, a three-year project is underway to raise money for the statue, which will depict members of the US hockey team gathered on the medal stand in celebration. “We felt that this incredible sporting moment and the ultimate example of teamwork exemplified by the group deserved a monument of its own,” said Katie Million, who is leading the monument to a Miracle Committee with Jeff Potter, according to the Plattsburgh Press-Republican. MARK PAVELICH, 1980 ‘MIRACLE ON ICE’ TEAM USA GOLD MEDAL WINNER, DEAD AT 63 The fundraiser is supported by the 1980s Friends of the Miracle Hockey Team LLC and Northway Brewing. “You’ve lived in Lake Placid for nearly 20 years and you feel the impact of the 1980s wonder hockey team every day,” said Million. “When you walk through the doors of the Herb Brooks Arena at the Olympic Center, you still get chills.” At the game on February 22, 1980, a group of middle-aged hockey players led by coach Herb Brooks defeated the Soviet Union, which was considered the best hockey team in the world at the time. The semi-final round of 4-3 was upset because the four-time defending gold medalist brought the US together in the midst of the Cold War – and while 52 US hostages were held in Iran. “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” announcer Al Michaels shouted as the clock ticked in the closing seconds of the broadcast. Heroes of the game included team captain Mike Eruzione, who scored the winning goal, and goalkeeper Jim Craig. MIKE ERUZIONE ON THE ‘WONDER ON THE ICE’ 40 YEARS LATER: ‘WE SHOWED THE WORLD THAT MAKES THIS COUNTRY GREAT’ Two days later, the Americans defeated Finland 4-2 to take the hockey gold. The 2004 film “Miracle” later told the story of the team’s historic run, starring Kurt Russell as Herb Brooks. (An earlier TV movie starred Karl Malden as Brooks, who was killed in a car accident in 2003.) Million said donations are now being accepted, which will go to the monument based on the work of sculptor Robert Eccleston, according to the paper CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “We hope to keep the team’s legacy alive and give future generations of Americans an opportunity to learn more about the 1980 Miracle Hockey Team and the values ​​that led to their gold medal victory,” she said.

