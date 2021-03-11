Murray Harbor man who has mastered the sport of pickleball from his wheelchair | Canada | News





MURRAY PORT, PEI – The trick to pickleball is to anticipate where your opponent will force you to go, said rookie player Scott Brehaut. “You have to guess where the ball will be,” he said. “I’m usually wrong.” As a person with a disability, the Murray Harbor man should consider navigating the track forwards and backwards in his wheelchair. To compensate, he learns to hold the paddle with both hands so that he can switch it back and forth depending on which way the ball is flying. Brehaut has just started playing this year as the sport for all ages, which is like a mix of table tennis and real tennis, is gaining in popularity in the Murray Harbor community center. “I don’t have any sponsors,” he said. “I’m not wearing Nike or anything like that yet.” Scott Brehaut, center, reaches for a swing while playing pickleball at the Murray Harbor Community Center on Feb. 24. His playing partner is former PEI Prime Minister Pat Binns. – Daniel Brown / Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Table tennis is the only sport he’s played since his car accident about 30 years ago, so he thought pickleball was worth a try. He’s got the hang of it, but there’s still a lot to master – he recently reached for the ball and accidentally fell forward from his chair, he said. He wasn’t too much of it, though, and the other players quickly got him back into his seat so they could all keep playing. Brehaut’s job was to tie his feet to the wheelchair with an elastic cord, and he’s looked at parasport chairs when he decides to get more serious about playing. “It would be a lot easier to play if you had something like that.” Scott Brehaut plays pickleball at the Murray Harbor Community Center. – Daniel Brown / Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Brehaut is used to adapt and make quick decisions in his seat, having spent most of his life as a captain on a fishing boat – he would steer the ship while his employees were fishing. For him, a fall caused by an unexpected wave or a ball just out of reach won’t stop him. “It doesn’t bother me much,” he said. “(I) just get up and carry on.” ‘It doesn’t bother me much. … (I) just get up and keep going. ‘ – Scott Brehaut Many of Murray Harbor pickleball players are retired, such as Brehaut, or fishermen and factory workers who want to do something out of season. A poster of the region’s former NHL player and Brad Richards hangs over them as they play indoors, almost as if he’s cheering them on. Scott Brehaut, left, plays pickleball with some of his neighbors at Murray Harbor Community Center on Feb. 24. – Daniel Brown / Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Natalie Edgar, a community member who helped bring the sport to Murray Harbor, said that while the indoor space is adequate, they usually play outside on the center’s tennis courts – the weather is a minor consideration for the small but dedicated group. “We’ll get our butts out there,” Edgar said. “We played there until Christmas.” Daniel Brown is an own-initiative reporter for local journalism, a position funded by the federal government. Twitter.com/dnlbrown95 RELATED:







