Hurley has UConn back under bright big city lights | UConn Men’s Basketball

The spotlight is back on UConn’s men’s basketball team.
That was clear to the Huskies as soon as they walked into Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday morning for a short workout.
As we walked in the lights dimmed. And when we literally walked out onto the field, the lights came on, UConn coach Dan Hurley said during a Zoom conversation with reporters later in the day. The energy level changed. James (Bouknight) made some kind of noise.
It’s not clear what kind of barking at the moon was done by Bouknight and the Huskies Wednesday, but they clearly hope to become the Big Easts ‘top dogs again as they return to the leagues’ storied postseason tournament.
It is the first conference tournament game in two years. It’s the program’s first Big East Tournament game since 2012. And it’s about to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.
The Huskies, the No. 3 seed, will take on DePaul in today’s quarter-finals (9pm, FS1). The No. 11 Blue Demons won 6th-seeded Providence 70-62 in the opening round on Wednesday.
The Huskies (14-6), who closed the regular season with a 98-82 thump from Georgetown on Saturday, have won four games in a row and six of their last seven.
The buzz is back with our program. In March, people will be enthusiastic about UConn again. Now we have to act, said Hurley.
And few are more motivated to perform than Bouknight, UConn’s dynamic sophomore.
The six-foot Brooklyn resident returns to his hometown and may be feeling a little belittled. Bouknight was named first-team All-Big East on Sunday, but was not named league player of the year as some UConn fans had hoped.
Seton Halls Sandro Mamukelashvili, Villanovas Collin Gillespie and Villanovas Jeremiah Robinson-Earl split the prize in an unprecedented three-way split.
Hurley did not suggest that Bouknight, who led the league in scoring but missed eight games due to injury, should have been added to the group to make it a quartet.
I think three was enough. I didn’t think they should add a fourth man, Hurley said, chuckling.
But the coach also made it clear that he still believes Bouknight as the best player in the league.
James has the chance this week to argue for the best player in the league. I don’t think there is much doubt that James is the most talented, best player in the league, Hurley said. If you choose not to vote for him because he didn’t play in enough games because he was hurt, I understand. I understand that. But I don’t think there is much discussion about who is the best player.
And while Hell makes his debut in the event as the head coach, Hurley has enough experience as a fan, player and assistant coach in the Big East Tournament to call it the top of the heap as well.
It’s the best conference tournament in the country in terms of excitement, location, building energy, Hurley said. It’s the best conference tournament. And I don’t think it’s debatable.
UConn, seven-time champion of the Big East Tournament, would like to see Bouknight and his company contribute to the program’s trophy collection.
And there are plenty of signs that UConn has become the team to be beaten this week, including the recent Huskies hot streak and the loss of Gillespie to top-seed Villanova through a season-ending injury.
The spotlight has clearly shifted to UConn.
We have taken a big step this year. Proud of that. But let’s take an even bigger step, Hurley said of his message to his players. We have come such a long way as a program. Let’s try to do more.
Hurley spoke to reporters ahead of Wednesday night’s Providence-DePaul game, but insisted his team face an enemy that would no doubt be desperate. And the coach wanted his Huskies to match that energy.
We would play against teams we couldn’t let more desperate than us, Hurley said.
While the Huskies are already assured of more games after today, even if they lose, they don’t intend to rest on their laurels. UConn, 10-2 with Bouknight in the line-up this season, will not be an easy out.
It was a hard team to beat. Someone will have to play really well to beat us, Hurley said.