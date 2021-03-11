Sports
South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma inspired by the English Eoin Morgan
Not only is Temba Bavuma the first permanent black African captain of a South African international cricket team, but he also has three World Cups to prepare.
While making plans for those tournaments, Bavuma admits that the person who inspired him the most is England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, who led his side to the 50-over World Cup title in 2019.
“Eoin Morgan has revolutionized the whole white ball game for England and he has seen them become a powerhouse and he is an inspiration to me,” explains Bavuma.
“When I look at the South African team and where we are now, I don’t think it is lost to anyone in the country that our performance has not been to a level expected.
“So it’s up to me to boost that confidence within the team, because I think the team has the necessary skills to be competitive and challenge England at the very top.
“It’s just a matter of working on our mental game and working on our shortcomings.
“That will evolve as we come together more and more as our team, and the more management radiates their authority.
“Personally I am looking to improve my position as it stands now, I don’t believe I have the answers to everything, but it is a journey I want to continue for the benefit of the team.”
But Bavuma says he doesn’t think as far ahead as the World Cup because he has more urgent things to focus on.
“It’s a scary and daunting prospect. Saying it’s super exciting,” he continued.
“I haven’t thought too much about the World Cup yet, but now we have to get the ball rolling in the coming series against Pakistan. [at the start of April]
Pakistan will play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals in South Africa between April 2 and April 16.
In the spotlight
In addition to the captaincy, Bavuma will continue to be in the spotlight as the first permanent black African captain of a South African international cricket team.
Mixed-race players Ashwell Prince, JP Duminy and Justin Ontong have previously temporarily led a South African cricket team. Hashim Amla, the first Asian to play for South Africa, has also led his country in games in all three formats.
Prince was the first mixed race player to captain South Africa when he led them for two Tests in Sri Lanka in 2006, while Graeme Smith was injured.
They agreed that it was the first black African to score a test century for South Africa, against England in Cape Town in 2016.
“I understand. It’s a big responsibility,” he says.
“It came as a surprise, at a point in my career when I didn’t think about it [the captaincy]’he told the BBC World Service’s Newsday program.
“It was a no-brainer to be honest and I don’t think any aspiring cricket player would turn it down. And I think my immediate thought was ‘here’s a chance to create a legacy’.
“I just took it as another chapter of my journey. It’s a journey with its ups and downs, but I enjoyed navigating the road.”
Bavuma is aware that in some ways he has big footsteps to step in with Siya Kolisi, the first black captain of the South African Rugby Union squad to lead his team to World Cup glory in Japan in 2019.
Just as a cricketer, we know this is the one thing South Africa has missed [a black captain]It’s something that comes up a lot in the conversations between the team, ”he explains with a smile on his face.
“I have that opportunity as captain to lead the team to something like that [emulating Kolisi]
