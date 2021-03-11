‘We cannot survive’, tennis charges the costs of empty stands | The Mighty 790 KFGO

By Sudipto Ganguly

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Tennis has fallen back to a semblance of normalcy after last year’s protracted disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but stakeholders are concerned that playing tournaments in front of empty stands may not be sustainable.

The professional circuit was shut down for five months in 2020 before tournament organizers introduced bio-safe bubbles for players and support staff, while fans stayed away from stadiums.

The disruption was less severe in 2021, but tournaments, aside from the swing in Australia in February, are still played in front of a handful of fans at best.

The absence of spectators has not only robbed the atmosphere of tournaments and undermined the energy of players who thrive from them, but has also had a huge impact on finances.

ATP tournaments lost between $ 60 and $ 80 million last year, hurt by last-minute cancellations, a drop in ticket revenue in the absence of spectators, and a 30% drop in sponsorship proceeds.

And, with the added burden of spending on health protocols, this has resulted in a reduction in prize money to 50% from pre-pandemic levels.

“With all the estimates we have made, we think we can keep up this year,” ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi told Reuters.

Gaudenzi said sponsorship revenue has fallen an average of about 30% since the start of the pandemic, with the Masters 1000 events – the level below the Grand Slams – relying on ticket sales for 45% of their proceeds.

Herwig Straka, one of three ATP board members representing tournament owners, said the call to continue hosting events without fans amounts to a business decision.

“It’s about finding the right balance between getting enough prize money for players, especially lower-ranked players to survive, and also keeping tournaments going,” said Straka.

“And of course for the smaller tournaments this challenge is higher. So not only as a company, but also as a sport we definitely need spectators who return sooner than later … we cannot survive without spectators.”

“REQUIRED AND APPROPRIATE”

The men’s governing body will spend up to $ 5.2 million – mainly from the bonus pool for the top 12 eligible players at the end of the season – to boost the prize money at its events all the way to Wimbledon.

The WTA had to fund the entire $ 565,530 prize pool for the season opener in Abu Dhabi from its own resources.

“The cut in the prize money for 2021 is not something anyone wants to see,” Steve Simon, CEO of WTA, told Reuters.

“But now that the compromised revenue streams from ticket sales and sponsorships are being addressed, the reductions are required and appropriate.”

Before leaving this week’s WTA 1000 event in Dubai early, world number five Elina Svitolina said reduced wallets could potentially impact motivation.

Americans John Isner and Reilly Opelka were less diplomatic when they recently hit ATP management for not receiving pay cuts when players were.

Gaudenzi said that even in the worst-case scenario, ATP was still tracking to hit 2021 prize money levels of about $ 180 million, 23% less than in 2019.

“It is still not a terrible result given the challenges we face,” said the Italian, adding that most tournaments would like to break even in 2021.

As vaccines against the virus began to roll out, tennis bosses hoped that restrictions on spectators would be relaxed.

“A no-crowd formula that would extend into the future would require a restructuring of the way sports in general would run,” said WTA’s Simon.

“We are starting to see a path for fans to return to limited levels as 2021 progresses and hopefully an important step towards packed stadiums in 2022.”

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; edited by Peter Rutherford)