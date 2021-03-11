Evidence that Black people play hockey

Facebook

It is estimated that there will be 15 black hockey players on the NCAA Division I and III teams this season:

Chayla Edwards (Wisconsin), Rayla Clemons (Syracuse), Sierra Benjamin (SUNY-Plattsburgh), Avery Mitchell (Clarkson), Tamara Thierus (New Hampshire), Jada Burke and Teagan Heaslip (Lindenwood University), Kiersten Goode (Yale), Maria Di Cresce (Nazareth College), India Charles (Finlandia), Jennifer Costa (Dartmouth College), Sophie Jaques (Ohio State), Asiah Taylor Waters (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Kensie Malone (Augsburg) and Crystalyn Hengler (University of Minnesota).

Malone and Hengler recently spoke with the MSR in separate telephone interviews. Hengler is from Eden Prairie and is in her third season with the Gophers. She, Edwards (Cleveland) and Jaques, who is from Canada, are the only black players on the WCHA. Minneapolis-born Malone, in her first season with Augsburg, and Charles are the only female hockey players of Black Division III.

I didn’t really want to play [hockey] initially admitted the 5-5 Malone, who plays defensively, but both of my grandparents really stressed me out to play it. [Also] one of my friends I played soccer with [hockey] and she pushed me to do it. I have tried it and I loved it.

The 5-8 Hengler also plays defensively and is the only hockey player in her family, the only girl among seven brothers. When I wanted to play hockey, the Gopher junior remembered, one of my brothers said, You know, black people don’t play hockey, do they? I’m the only one. I love it.

Playing hockey, or any sport today in the COVID era, obviously requires adjustments. We have to wake up much earlier to get tested, Hengler noted.

Malone said: It is absolutely difficult for everyone, emotionally and physically. We have all adapted and learned that everything can change in a day, in an hour. Was told they were playing and the next one wasn’t.

That was the case when a scheduled game was canceled last week, but in the next game, Malone scored a goal and two assists in a 7-3 win over Bethel on March 3.

Hengler and Edwards faced each other last weekend, the latter had two assists in Wisconsin with a 5-3 win over Minnesota in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals at Ridder Arena. The Edwards and Jaques teams faced each other for the WCHA title the next day. Wisconsin won the WCHA title in OT on Sunday, and the 2 players were selected for the all-tournament team

I think it’s cool that we play against each other every season, Hengler said when he played against the two other black women. All three women made the WCHA All-Academic Team 2020-21 and Jaques made the third team all-league.

Malone, on the other hand, said she hasn’t seen anyone on the other end of the blue line who looks like her. I’ve been playing hockey since I was seven. Only once did I encounter four other POCs, along with a teammate of color, she noted.

Off the ice, both women said there have been academic adaptations as well. It’s pretty busy taking online classes, said Malone, who hasn’t chosen a major yet. You are mainly in your student room all day until you start practicing. It’s what you need to do now and adapt to it.

Hengler’s major is human movement sciences and she hopes to pursue a physical training career after graduation. Now in the third semester [of online classes] I really miss going to class in person.

Both players would like to see more diversity in their sport at all levels. I think if we can push it [with] younger athletes or kids to start early, that would really help, Hengler guessed.

I don’t think it’s growing as fast as I expected, Malone said. With only 15 people inside [all three] NCAA Divisions, I have to encourage younger generations to play at a higher level as well.