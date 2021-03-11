Mentor Boys Basketball: Cardinals Hold Off Jackson, Advance to Regional Finals | Sport

TWINSBURG A knock-down, drag-out, down-to-the-wire, possession battle.

Mentor hasn’t been through much of it this season, but the Cardinals would have overcome that kind of challenge to get past Massillon Jackson in a Division I regional semifinal on March 10 at Twinsburg High School.

The Polar Bears let Mentor play at the pace they wanted, but the Cardinals outlived them in a heart-pounding thriller, 60-53.

Mentor (24-0) advances to play against Greater Cleveland Conference foe Medina for the third time this season in the regional final in Twinsburg at 2:00 PM on March 13.

The Cardinals were leading 54-52 in the last minute after Ben Sullivan scored for Jackson. Luke Chicone made a foul, sinking both free throws for Mentor with 31 seconds to play.

After a turnover, one of only six in the game for Polar Bears Jonah Waag caught a long incoming pass and gave it up for a 58-52 Mentor lead.

Jovan Jovicic shared a few free throws for Jackson with six seconds to play, then Mentors Steven Key broke free, got up and thundered down in the closing seconds to put an exclamation point on the win.

It felt great, Key said of the emphatic ending of the game. I thought it was the perfect way to end the game. Especially since we got to win one more, and then went to say.

Jackson made it difficult for the Cardinals with size, strength, and offensive execution. While the Polar Bears once had a short 24-23 lead in the second quarter, they were within one or two of Mentor’s possessions for most of the game.

We didn’t see many dogfights this year, so it was good for us to get into a dogfight, said Waag, who scored 11 of his 16 points after halftime. We play a very strong Medina team. So I feel like this really set us up for Saturday. So if we go down as we were, or tie, we have to play our best every time.

Chicone led all the goalscorers with 23 points, 17 in the first half, and came down with five critical rebounds. In addition to his usual strong general on the ground and acrobatic rides to the basket, he also absorbed the brunt of the physical banging Jackson threw out.

Chicone finished 11 out of 13 from the foul line, turning nine in a row after missing two of his first four.

It took a lot, it got stops at the end of the game, Chicone said of what it took to come out on top in a kind of game the Cardinals weren’t used to playing. We probably should have taken a few more, but we ended up getting one or two that took us over the edge.

As soon as we entered the locker room Coach said this is huge for us as we didn’t play many games like that that were so close at the end.

A ride to the bucket by Waag and 3 by Key (12 points) helped Mentor push the lead to 19-12 after the first quarter. Jackson responded with a second frame of 19 points, briefly took a 24-23 lead over one of the three Sullivans trios of 3 seconds and was within 34-31 at halftime.

Mentor maintained his lead through the third quarter thanks to five points each from Waag and Andrew Smith, but couldn’t shake off the Polar Bears, who had the pace right where they wanted it, and always seemed one ball away from regaining possession. in charge.

It looked like the Cardinals would have a chance to put some distance between them and Jackson when Waag drove in and hit a lay-up to make the 52-48 Mentor, but Sullivan responded with a gash on the basket and the basket. an assist from Johnny Kulich.

After time-out with 3:10 to go, Mentor went into a two-minute booth to lower the clock and pave the way for the last minute exploits.

From our first practice (of the season), we talked about controlling the pace, said mentor coach Bob Krizancic. Most teams want to slow it down against us. They were very successful. I mean they were 3/22. We have a lot of respect for them, they are well coached, they have great athletes.

Each asset was enormous. We had one thing ahead of us, and that’s Luke Chicone. Even if he doesn’t score for us, most of the pressure and (defensive) concern lies with Luke Chicone. So that makes it easier for everyone.

Mentor shot 51 percent (19 of 37), but only made 4 of 13 three-pointers, all in the first quarter. The cardinals were 75 percent (18 out of 24) on the line.

Sullivan led Jackson (22-4) with 21 points, and Kevin James added 11. The Polar Bears won the returning fight 21-15, shooting 65 percent (20 of 31).

The next meeting for Mentor is a third meeting with Medina, who has given the Cardinals two of their toughest fights this season.

We know that beating a team like Medina three times a season is one of the hardest things we can do, Chicone said. But I like our mindset going into this game, and with our coaches’ game plans, as long as we’re playing hard, I feel like we can beat anyone.