Human Rights Commission asked to investigate racism in English cricket

The UK Equality and Human Rights Commission will be asked to investigate racism in English cricket following some disturbing revelations from black and Asian players and referees about their experiences in the game, the Guardian has revealed.

This week, Mohammed Patel, the attorney acting for former Test referee John Holder and reserve referee Ismail Dawood, will this week send a letter to the EHRC that has filed a claim in the labor court against the England and Wales Cricket Board on the ground. of racial discrimination. . But the letter will also address broader concerns about institutional racism in English cricket.

It comes just days after a group of UK MPs, including former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, signed a motion in Parliament early in the day to sound the alarm over the ECB’s failure to tackle institutional racism that is present at all levels of the game.

Prominent human rights lawyer and former judge Peter Herbert, who advised MPs, said that while the EHRC was not legally obliged to act, it was important that the ECB did so because the ECB remained frozen around 1990 and had not moved. with time.

Herbert told the Guardian: We will write to the EHRC and ask them to conduct an investigation into racism in cricket. Root and branch reform has to take place from the ground up. It can’t just be a check box.

Herbert said that while the ECB had received € 60 million between 2009 and 2017 to promote equality and diversity, it had not done enough to make the game reflect modern Britain.

He cited the lack of diversity in senior positions, the minimal funding for African, Caribbean and Asian cricket associations, and a growing number of disturbing comments from former players and officials alleging racism in the game.

Former England opener Michael Carberry said last year cricket is rife with racism, while Azeem Rafiq, the former England captain under 19, has instituted discrimination and harassment proceedings against Yorkshire after alleged institutional racism at the club. Yorkshires investigation of his claims continues.

The ECB is also facing legal action by Holder, who believes he was impeached after raising concerns about alleged ball tampering by the England team in 1991, and Dawood seeking compensation and a recommendation on the ECB’s future behavior. Search.

John and Ismail are probably the most unrevolutionary people you can find, he said

Herbert, who pointed out that there had been no non-white British umpire in Test cricket for 30 years since Holder was impeached. They are just people who are just deeply unhappy with its dishonesty and have been left out in the cold.

Herbert also called on the UK government, which is expected to hand over tens of millions of pounds of public money to the ECB to help it overcome the pandemic, to hold cricket more accountable by unifying anti-racism and equality and diversity goals within cricket. ministerial priority, and to ensure that the ECB reports annually on progress.

When asked about his response to claims of institutional racism and referred to the ECHR, an ECB spokesperson told The Guardian: We have created the independent commission for equality in cricket, chaired by Cindy Butts, to address all issues. with regard to race and equality in cricket.

It will play an important role in helping us listen to and understand the reality of the inclusion challenges in the game so that we can focus our efforts on ensuring that more people can say cricket is a game for me. – Guardian