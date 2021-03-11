Cape Ann League Football Fans Hoping to Attend Away Games | Sport

It has been exactly a year today since the severity of the coronavirus pandemic hit American society.

After days of increasingly dire headlines, the situation came to a head on March 11, 2020. That was the day Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert also tested positive for COVID-19 actor Tom Hanks, and towards the end of the night, the NBA announced to it had its season suspended. The dominoes started to fall quickly from there.

It has been a long, difficult year since then. Pretty much the entire sports landscape of the spring was wiped out, and when the sport finally resumed in the summer, they were radically changed. No fans, safety protocols, game tweaks, bubbles, COVID breaks, and a looming sense of fear that any team season could be toppled in the blink of an eye.

But the good news is that things are finally starting to get better.

On Friday, Massachusetts high schools kick off the unprecedented Fall 2 football season, and if predictions are accurate, unusually warm temperatures were looked at kick-off. The number of coronavirus cases has fallen significantly since the winter and vaccine rollouts have continued to increase. There are good reasons to believe that things will finally return to normal in the coming months.

For many in the local community, normal cannot come quickly enough. That’s clearly evident given the viral success of a petition from the Cape Ann League parents urging schools to omit 2-season fans from football games this fall. As of Sunday, more than 1,500 people have signed, and even if many of those signatures are likely to come from outside of CAL’s footprint, the numbers show just how powerfully the problem has responded.

While the CAL does not have a formal league policy for fans for Fall 2 and there has been no vote by superintendents or sports directors, as the petition suggests, most league schools plan to start the season, allowing only a limited number of home fans. for football matches.

If that policy continues, that would be a problem for teams like Pentucket Regional, which currently does not have a home stadium due to ongoing construction work at the school. Pentucket will play five games this season, all on the go, and a significant number of fans have expressed concerns that they may not be able to attend games at all.

Hamilton-Wenham fans are in a similar boat, with only two home games currently on the schedule and questioning whether the generals’ lawn will even be usable during the wet early spring weeks.

In addition to public opinion, the petitioners have at least one notable public health expert on their side. David Hamer, Professor of Global Health and Medicine at Boston University School of Public Health and School of Medicine, is a board-certified infectious disease specialist and has also revised plans to have spectators for the upcoming Major League Soccer and PGA Tour seasons.

He spoke to Bill Burt of North of Boston Media Group last week and said he supports a limited number of fans to attend outdoor games.

Definitely not 100% capacity, “said Dr. Hamer,” but 25 or 40%? Sure, that shouldn’t be a problem, especially in outdoor sports where natural air currents can potentially spread infectious aerosols.

I understand that schools have been overly cautious, especially months ago, he added later. But I believe fans can attend sporting events outside and have a very, very low risk of the virus.

The state is also moving in that direction, announcing that professional facilities such as Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and TD Garden will open at 12% capacity from March 22. Even at that limited capacity, this means that thousands of fans will be able to attend Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins games this spring, and those people will of course come from all over the region.

So where are the local high schools?

I reached out to Pentucket athletics director Dan Thornton, whose soccer team is most at stake in this debate. Thornton insisted on patience, saying the CAL athletics directors have good working relationships and understand the hardships each school faces. While it is unlikely that a blanket has been cast that fans will get a football game policy at all, he believes that as the weather warms there will be more opportunities for fans to come to games.

In some ways we were at the mercy of our opponents, but I am optimistic that something can be worked out, Thornton said. Things change so quickly.

Whether or not fans are admitted doesn’t entirely depend on the athletic directors. The local superintendents, health councils and other decision makers will play a huge role in the process, and they are the ones who should influence every petition.

But after a year of unrelenting bad news, it looks like better days are finally coming. If things do continue to improve, schools should respond accordingly.

Mac Cerullo can be reached by email at [email protected] Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.