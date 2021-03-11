Look Back – 2001 AWHCA women’s national hockey champions





This winter marks the 20th anniversary of the 2001 American Women’s College Hockey Alliance (AWCHA) Women’s National Hockey Championship, the second straight for the Panthers. Middlebury also captured the ECAC title that season and was also named NESCAC champion, based on the regular season standings. The following year, the NCAA held its inaugural tournament … Head coach Bill Mandigo was in his 13th season at the time, earning the ECAC Coach of the Year award, while being named National Coach of the Year by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA). Middlebury finished the 2000-2001 season with a record of 23-1-1, going 17-0-1 in ECAC / NESCAC game. The team’s only loss was through Division I Boston College. The Panther delivered just 19 goals in 25 games, while averaging 4.9 goals per game. Middlebury knocked down Williams 3-0 to take the ECAC title with a few goals from senior Michelle Labbe. In AWCHA’s national semifinals against St. Mary’s (Minn.), Labbe broke a 1-1 draw with a goal in the third period to give the Panthers the lead and the final 3-1 victory. Middlebury had a decisive advantage of 44-12 shots in the match. In the title game, the Panthers led Gustavus Adolphus 2-0 after the first period before saving the game with three in the second en route to the convincing 6-0 victory in Rochester, NY. Labbe and sophomore Angela Kapus each scored twice in the win. The Panthers were scored by Labbe, a Middlebury Athletics Hall of Famer, who scored 27 goals and assisted 34 others for 61 points in her senior year. The three-time All-American was named AHCA National Player of the Year at the end of the season. She amassed a school record of 132 assists in 105 games and finished her career with 108 goals, second place all-time at Middlebury.

Behind her in the scoring column were sophomore twins Erin (16-28-44) and Amber (13-18-31) Neil, followed by Kapus (14-13-27) and junior Catherine Elkins (6-19-25). Junior Megan Hutchinson was 16-1 on target with a 0.77 GAA and a 0.931 serve, while rookie Kati Madouras also had impressive numbers (7-0-1, 0.74 GAA, .919 SV%). This year also marks the 15th anniversary of the 2006 NCAA Championship team.

