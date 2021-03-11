Payas Jain completes a double at Junior and Youth TT Nationals





Indore, March 11 (PTI) Payas Jain in Delhi outclassed Haryana's Jeet Chandra 4-3 to claim the youth boy title and complete a double in the UTT 82nd National Junior and Youth Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday. Pays retained the junior boys' crown and completed a double. Payas laughed all the way to the bank with the cumulative prize pool of Rs. 1.32 lakh for both wins. Payas also became only the second paddler to achieve a rare double in the same Nationals in recent times. Manush Shah of Gujarat did this at Sonepat in 2018. Archana Kamath also achieved it in Durgapur in 2017 when Jeet won his first national title. Payas was nicely warmed up for the occasion, despite the hiccups in the semi-finals of the juniors. Also his powerful backhand and smart service variations rushed to help him through the process. After winning the junior boys' final, he had barely a 10-minute break before the start of the youth final. But he never ran into problems, as he led 3-2 and was well-seeded to finish in the sixth game. However, Jeet won on his first competition point to level 3-3. The Delhi boy hit a nice rhythm in the seventh and kept expanding the lead. The pressure was significant on the Haryana player, who had no coach to guide, and looked desperate. He just got three points in the decider and the rest, as they say, is history. Results: Youth Boys: Final: Payas Jain (Del) bt Jeet Chandra (Har) 11-5, 10-12, 18-20, 11-9, 11-7, 10-12, 11-3. Semifinals: Jeet Chandra bt Raegan Albuquerque (Mah) 7-11, 11-13, 7-11, 11-9, 15-13, 11-9, 11-9, Payas Jain bt Anukram Jain (RSPB) 11- 5 , 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8. Junior Boys: Final: Payas Jain (Del) bt Deepit Rajesh Patil (Mah) 11-5, 11-3, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5. Semi-finals: Payas Jain bt Varun Shankar Balusuri (Scion) 8-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-5, 11-8, Deepit Patil bt Yashansh Malik (Del) 8-11, 11 – 8, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9.

