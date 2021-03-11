Very Humiliating Experience: Dawid Malan, Sam Billings on interacting with blind cricketers in India, Sports News





Ahead of the five-game T20I series against India, English cricketers Dawid Malan and Sam Billings had a heartfelt interaction with three blind cricketers Vishnu, Dinesh and Nikul – from Gujarat about their love of cricket. The English duo discussed the feeling of stepping into the largest cricket stadium Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and giving their views on blind cricket at the same time. Malan and Billings shared their experience of interacting with the blind cricketers and told WION that they were left in awe by Vishnu, Dinesh and Nikul’s passion and love for cricket. The English batsmen recognized that cricket is the game for everyone, saying that despite all the challenges they face, the passion of the blind cricketers is a real lesson in overcoming the most difficult situations in life. Malan and Billings shared their thoughts after interacting with the blind cricketers from Gujarat when the video went viral on social media. Dawid Malan told WION: It was great and very humbling to speak to Vishnu, Dinesh and Nikul. Their dedication to the game that we all love, despite the challenges they face, is a real lesson in how to meet and overcome challenges. Our chat also highlighted to me how cricket really is a game for everyone regardless of the circumstances you find yourself in. Sam Billings told WION: I think Dinesh and Nikul, two of the players we spoke to, had traveled five hours to call us. Those two, along with Gujarat captain Vishnu, were fantastic to talk to and they were even generous enough to give us all a ball used in blind cricket. Dawid and I agreed we would give it a try if we get the chance, although it seems incredibly difficult, and I think we are both impressed with the skills of the players. READ ALSO: Officiating in T20 World Cup and Ashes is my next goal: Nitin Menon to WION In the virtual interaction, Vishnu, Dinesh and Nikul asked Malan and Billings about their experience entering Narendra Modi Stadium, their experiences playing in IPL and India, and their favorite sport growing up. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the players were unable to meet the blind cricketers in person. But Vishnu, Dinesh and Nikul donated Malan and Billings the balls used in blind cricket and the English cricket players have agreed to give it a try if they get the chance. ALREADYSO READ: Monty Panesar: Sachin Tendulkar is the best athlete ever, to play against him is a huge honor This is fantastic – a real shame that COVID prevented the players from interacting face-to-face, but a great experience for the @trouwambtenaar players to hear how the Indians play blind cricket, and great for them to hear from two international stars … #INDvENG https://t.co/IGS1QUcZl4 Brian murgatroyd (@murgersb) March 11, 2021 The England cricket team is in India on a grueling full-fledged tour. Following the completion of the four-game test series, the visitors will begin their five-game T20I series against India from Friday (March 12) in Ahmedabad, followed by a three-game ODI series from March 23 in Pune.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos