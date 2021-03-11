Former tennis player serves in a new role as head coach

When the men’s and women’s tennis teams at Ithaca College returned from their interrupted spring break last spring, former head coach Bill Austin decided to step back from the program after 20 years. Chris Hayes 16, who played for and served as an assistant coach at Austin, was promoted shortly afterwards to fill the role.

Austin made his mark on the tennis teams during his two decades as head coach, etching his name on the record books with the most wins in the history of both the men’s and women’s tennis programs. Austin’s decision to retire also came as a surprise to Hayes, but he said he was fully behind his former coach’s decision to step back.

I didn’t think he was going to retire, Hayes said. I thought he might want to do another year because of COVID-19. But I fully respect his decision. He’s been doing this for a long time. His family is extremely important to him, so I’m glad he did what he wanted.

Sophomore graduate student Jane Alkhazov said this news was particularly difficult for athletes as Austin had a major impact on the college.

It was just a whirlwind of emotions, Alkhazov said. He cared so much, and I think it went beyond tennis. I think it was a very emotional and sad departure for Bill, but it was also very happy for Chris [Hayes]

Hayes said he feels humbled by the opportunity to take the position of head coach. He said he does not know if or when another assistant coach will be added to his staff. During his playing years, he was captain of the Bombers and is third in program history for singles games won.

Hayes said he is grateful for the confidence Austin has placed in him to continue the success of the tennis program.

It’s given me so much as a student athlete, and I’m on my way to giving back, Hayes said. As this is my first experience with head coaching there are of course a few nerves, but I think I am very willing to take on this role and get our program in the future.

Freshman men’s player Anthony Villella has already taken notice of Hayes dedication to helping his players improve their game.

He is developing as a head coach as came in the college tennis environment, Villella said. Just hitting him has given me a sense of the level I need to reach, and just seeing him and the other players bring their best tennis to each practice inspires me and helps me see where to go.

Villella also said Hayes is committed to helping his players both on and off the pitch. He is in regular contact with the athletes to make sure they can balance tennis and academics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We really care about our athletes, Hayes said. As for getting into the role, I mean, that has definitely been my goal, was to become a head coach. So you couldn’t have asked for a stranger start to my first job as a head coach.

When the team returned to campus for training in early January, Hayes gave his players a light workload. Over time, he’s made the workouts longer and more challenging, but they’ve been able to fully gather on weekends when class hours aren’t an issue. As the spring season approaches, sophomore Tyler Purdy said his expectations this year are no different from last year, even with the change of head coach.

Since Coach Hayes has been the assistant, he knows the team very well, Purdy said. I am confident going into this season with Coach Hayes. He has done a great job in recruiting. Our freshmen are very talented. I’m excited to see everyone play again.

Hayes said he also tries to guide his players by tailoring his instruction to each individual athlete and is willing to adapt to any player to help them reach their full potential as a player and as a person. Alkhazov she said appreciatis the fact that Hayes is willing to work with athletes to help them succeed.

He’s very individualized, Alkazov said. He realizes that not all players have the same style, so he tries to tailor his coaching on and off the field to the person.

Hayes said his main goal this season is to keep everyone safe, and as long as they can, he believes the team can compete for a Liberty League Championship and NCAA Tournament bid.

I consider myself a player coach, Hayes said. I could try to teach some things they don’t buy. It may be a bit different from years in the past. I could change some things there too.