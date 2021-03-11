Sports
Stock markets have rallied despite the Covid crisis, but the growing sovereign debt bubble should be a concern for us all, Jim Duffy
One of my English teachers when I was in the third year of high school still stands out.
Not because the others were pretty useless, which they were honest, more because he could think outside the curriculum better than the average Glasgow University English 2: 1 graduate who decided literature was boring, they didn’t want to offer a book and secondary education an easy life.
Perhaps the only job available to those who graduated with a BA in English, then and now? Nonetheless, this little guy was quite refreshing as he guided us through the Venice merchant and that annoying Shylock dude. But it was the punishment of these teachers that got me thinking this week.
Fortunately, he didn’t want a pound of meat. No, whenever the bad boys in the class got annoyed, annoyed, or just plain bored, he would prescribe his own self-generated form of punishment.
He didn’t use the belt. It was about to be phased out anyway. He preferred some other form of behavioral change. It was called the essay. In short, 200 words about life in a ping pong ball. “That will be a table tennis ball in today’s language.
I never wanted that essay and, as it happened, I never got one. Until now. When I woke up this morning feeling caged, trapped, and feeling a little flat, it looked like I was indeed living in a ping pong ball. I wonder how many of you feel the same way.
Provided by Uncle Sam?
Stock markets are on the rise, the city boys are moving to Aston Martin dealers, and the Chelsea and Ascot brigades will be upgrading their designer kitchens. Exactly one year after the great global stock market crash, life has never been better for this fate.
But is it all just a big white bubble? Why have the markets soared to record highs while we are still in the throes of a global pandemic?
An answer stimulus! President Joe Biden picks up where Donald Trump left off and provided Americans with money so that the US can give new impetus to their economy and the worlds. I hum God Bless America to myself in my ping-pong prism.
Sure, poor Americans will really appreciate the $ 1,400 check that will soon hit the doormat. For them, that money is vital, badly needed, and will fill the fridge and freezer and then make them feel human again.
Those with more wealth will go out and buy a new TV, computer, or living room furniture. And those who really don’t need it will just bank it or buy cryptocurrency. Whatever the buying decision, be it out of necessity or luxury, Americans are taken care of by Uncle Sam. The US is digging deep in its money vaults to distribute wealth among its citizens.
Some may think that the last sentence of the above paragraph is a lie, while others say that I was sparing with the truth. They also likely spent time in ping pong confinement.
I don’t really want to upset, cause anger, or dampen the mood about the whole stimulus. But since I am alone in this white bubble I think I can be honest and have to be honest. Ergo, even while incentives are being sold to the American people as a good thing, it’s basically a Trojan horse with huge generational debt disguised as a free giveaway.
The US economy is wrong
The truth is, America doesn’t have $ 1,400 to give to all of its citizens. There are no money safes. Just a big old money printer at the Federal Reserve pretending to be omniscient, omnipotent, and under control. Never has such a lie been forced upon the American people, and in five years time the proof will be in the pudding.
This is why the city boys are buying Lambos again. It has nothing to do with hard work or industry. The Federal Reserve alone buys up $ 160 billion worth of stuff every month under the guise of quantitative easing.
In summary, America, its markets and its economy are not working, are not right, but cannot fail. The stock markets cannot function without the Fed buying up massive amounts of debt each month to keep the debt markets going and therefore backing the NasDaq and S&P 500 and looking good. It’s a gigantic bubble and I can see it all clearly as I sit in my ping-ball, staring at the sovereign debt numbers going up and down. In 2016, the US national debt was $ 16 trillion. Today it is $ 28 trillion. Boom times huh?
The clarity one gets from taking the time in a ping pong ball to investigate what’s really going on allows one to form different opinions. If we accept that the entire world order and financial structure are built on nothing more than trust in governments and the central banks of those governments, there will be a different view of thinking.
The ontological database that I was pre-programmed with to believe in Big Government is now shattered. Perhaps this is why, like me, so many world citizens believe that a decentralized system would work better. In short, the game is set for how we have been run and now there is an opportunity to create a new paradigm shift towards the sovereign individual. A person who will not be fed stimulus controls on an economic drip straight from central banks.
I think I’ve made my point. Free state money for all is not a free lunch, but a cynical facade that the American dream is not about, as we wonder in the UK when we get our 1000 checks.
And I really hope my third year English teacher would be impressed by my story of life in a ping pong ball.
