‘ICC CEO Manu Sawhney faced a three-layer probe’ | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: Manu Sawhney, CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), who was told to be on leave due to a ‘negative’ internal report, was investigated on three counts by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), a leading professional services provider, sources said.

Sawhney became the ICC’s fifth Chief Executive on April 1, 2019, succeeding David Richardson, a former South African test wicket-keeper.

“PwC’s investigation of Sawhney was threefold. The first step was at the level of the ICC board of directors, which consists of the heads of the national cricket boards, or their nominees, of the test nations and representatives of the ICC associate members,” a source told IANS.

“The second level of research was the interviews of the ICC employees. And the third was an online general question with the employees. For the third step, the employees were given a form to fill out and return. Employees filled out this form,” he said.

The source also said Sawhney’s relationship with the ICC employees was far from cordial.

“He put a lot of pressure on the employees. Sometimes he asked them to deliver the job in a very short time. Because of this, and some other related factors, some employees suffered from mental depression,” said the source.

“Some workers couldn’t bear the pressure, and about a fifth of the workers were asked to go or leave in the past two years. Among those who left were a few of those he hired. The ICC. also new messages, “the source claimed.

However, it appears that the main reason Sawhney appears to be paying a price is that he allegedly sided with one of the two “groups” of member states within the ICC. This, the source claimed, became apparent in the lead-up to the bitter election for the ICC’s independent chair in November.

“He virtually campaigned for one of the groups and supported the candidate, which is not ethical, especially for a CEO,” the source said.

Greg Barclay was eventually elected as independent chairman, succeeding Shashank Manohar from India.

Finally, a majority of employees complained about his behavior, which led to the investigation.

“His actions in the run-up to the election irritated a group, and the workers’ joint complaint was the proverbial last straw,” the source said.

However, it is not known how long Sawhney was sent on leave. It is likely that the ICC will make a decision in his case at its next board meeting this month.

Sawhney, a product of the Delhi Public School (RK Puram), New Delhi, is a mechanical engineer and MBA. He worked for ITC Global Holdings, ESPN Software India Pvt Ltd, ESPN Star Sports, Singapore Sports Hub and Manchester United before joining the ICC on April 1, 2019.

“A senior executive with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and proven success in leadership roles across multiple markets in identifying new business opportunities, key account management, innovative customer acquisition initiatives, developing strategic partnerships and business transformation to ensure profitable growth and value creation,” said Sawhney’s profile on LinkedIn.

“Recognized as an inspiring, collaborative leader with strong negotiation and influencing skills and the ability to motivate and lead people in diverse cultural environments,” he says.

