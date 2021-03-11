Sports
What football free fall did Jarren Williams learn about the Miami Hurricanes missteps
Eleven months after being named the starting quarterback in Miami, Jarren Williams was stuck on a no-season team.
With all junior college games called off in the fall due to the pandemic, Williams had no opponents to prepare for or play to play. Instead, the former four-star recruit had plenty of time to think about the circumstances that were going halfway across the country and that would eventually lead him to USF.
In one of the most storied programs in college football history, why did the quarterback of the future suffer from a football-out fall in Garden City, Kan.?
It really taught me a lot about myself, frankly, Williams said this week.
What Williams has learned will determine whether he can make the most of his second chance in the Sunshine State and whether he will have the chance to make his new program respectable again.
Williams clearly has the talent to make it happen. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound born Georgia was a US Army All-American, a top-100 prospect, and the last notable passer to ever sign quarterback developer Mark Richt.
To the surprise of everyone (himself included), Williams won the Hurricanes runway as a freshman in 2019.
He performed admirably in his debut (a loss of 24-20 to the Gators in the sports tent opener) and achieved solid numbers (19 touchdowns and a pass efficiency of 145.44) in 12 games, despite playing behind the worst lines of attack in the country. His six touchdown passes against Louisville evened the ACC record and were the most in Miami history.
But there were other problems on and off the field that buzzed around Williams. Rumble he wanted to transfer after his first season because he didn’t get a chance to save a distressed foul. Three interceptions in a low point loss to Florida International. Multiple missteps with his adulthood, according to the Miami Herald
So his defining performance was not the historic game against Louisville. It was against Pitt two weeks earlier. Williams reportedly skipped a practice, then came off the bench to throw the winning touchdown with 58 seconds to go. Consider it a weeklong summary of Williams Miami’s tenure.
Promising talent suffering from immaturity.
Less than a month after Williams and the Hurricanes struggled with a shutout loss against Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl, Miami added a dazzling Houston transition strategist DEriq King. Three days later, Williams hit the transfer portal. And six months after that, Williams was stuck at Garden City Community College with no fall season.
During that time, I tried to exercise, Williams said. I did different things and tried to keep myself ready.
Part of the self-prep process: figuring out what went wrong in Miami.
Most important is adulthood, Williams said. There are many things you need to do off the field and on the field. Really learning when I was in that position (in Miami), I feel like I wasn’t the best leader I could have been.
A number of things have happened. I’m glad I experienced that because it made me a better person. I am just grateful to have this opportunity here.
That opportunity at USF came after the Bulls did some research themselves.
If you’re going 1-8 or whatever it was and aren’t having much offensive success, said coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., the quarterback position is the No. 1 position to look at.
The Bulls decided they needed to inject a transfer with starting experience into a young function group. They loved Williams’ production and knew from his Miami film that he could throw anything at their fingertips. When they started recruiting him in the fall, they realized he also had the intangible assets they needed. Williams loved the USF’s attacking ghosts and playmakers and joined the Bulls in December as one of the most interesting transfer additions in the state.
Williams is still getting to know the playbook and his new teammates. The Bulls are still figuring him out, too, as he will be sharing first-team reruns with Cade Fortin in a four-man quarterback competition expected to continue into August.
But three weeks of Spring Ball have already taught coach Jeff Scott one crucial thing about Williams.
No. 1, he’s very grown up, Scott said. I think some of his problems he had in school before, I think he admits he was a bit immature and didn’t really handle things well.
Williams is doing admit it. While he didn’t go into details, he acknowledges that he couldn’t handle the responsibility of being a starting quarterback well.
But that was before his fall without football, before the very humiliating experience and weeks of introspection in Garden City.
A lot of things happened there, Williams said of his Miami tenure. But the good thing is, I’m here now.
