How would a trade in Orlando Brown Jr. to look like the Vikings?





According to Darren Wolfson’s skornorth.com, the Vikings have had a dialogue with OT Orlando Brown Jr. Minnesota recently released the starting LT Riley Reiff, so it should come as no surprise that they would be interested in Brown. As NFL Networks Mike Garafolo reported, six teams have expressed interest in Brown, although they were not named. Since we know that the Vikings are one of the interested teams, what would a potential transaction look like for the two-time Pro Bowlis? One possible scenario suggested by Baltimore Beatdown staff would be the following: Minnesota swaps first-round picks with Baltimore, giving their number 14 overall pick to the Ravens for their number 27 overall pick, as well as packaging veteran WR Adam Thielen and another mid- round choice for Brown Jr. Would you be happy if the Ravens swapped Orlando Brown and 27th pick for Adam Thielen, 14th pick and 90th pick? https://t.co/JbdhuyKx57 Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) March 11, 2021 Thielens cap for 2021 is currently $ 13.5 million, but Baltimore could cut it by restructuring its contract. Thielen would be a tough player to part with the Vikings, but at the age of 30 it’s worth considering when trying to get his hands on a two-time Pro Bowl tackle in his prime with a year to go for a rookie deal. Thielen got just under 1,000 receiving yards last season, but he did have 14 receiving touchdowns and is just a few seasons away from a 1,373 yard season. For a team in desperate need of help with wide receivers, Thielen would be a no-brainer. Trading first round picks would put the Ravens within reach of any of the top rushers, wide receivers, or attacking lineman. Baltimore could also trade and collect even more, or have it much easier to trade in for a premiere talent. Poll Is this trade reasonable? 0% Yes (0 votes)

