Sports
PSL: Pakistan Cricket Board aims for June window to run remaining matches
Pakistan Super League 2021 was postponed after a series of coronavirus cases in the bio bubble.© AFP
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the franchises aim to reschedule the remaining 20 Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi in June. “This was unanimously agreed by the six franchise owners and the PCB at a virtual meeting on Thursday afternoon, after all factors related to the organization of events had been considered,” PCB said in a statement. PCB said June emerged as the most preferred and practical window due to the international commitments of the Pakistan men’s team in March-April and the end of August-September.
The remaining 20 games in June are now scheduled after the return of the men’s national cricket team from Zimbabwe on 13 May and before their departure to England on 26 June. The PCB management will now investigate the operational and logistics challenges and return to the franchise. owners and stakeholders, ”the statement read.
On Sunday, PCB had appointed an independent research panel that will review the biosafety protocols put in place during the PSL.
“Leading infectious disease experts Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr Salma Muhammad Abbas have been appointed as independent members of the two-person research panel that will review the biosecure protocols, as well as the statutes adopted during Super League 6,” PCB had said.
The board had said the independent panel will submit its findings and recommendations to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani by March 31.
Previously, the PSL’s sixth season was delayed after a string of positive COVID-19 cases.
PCB had said the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the contest, which began on Feb. 20.
