Tech Announces 2021 Football Specialty Dates Football Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS Georgia Tech has set dates for the 2021 Homecoming, Family Weekend and Hall of Fame football games, Tech Athletics announced Thursday. Georgia Techs’ annual Homecoming festivities will be held in conjunction with the Yellow Jackets home game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 30. Tech will celebrate its family weekend and the 2020 and 2021 classes induction into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame when the Jackets host Pitt on Saturday, October 2. Tech also announced it will hold its annual Heroes Day when it hosts Kennesaw State on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sept. 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The annual Yellow Jackets Senior Day celebrations will be held ahead of the regular Nov. 27 season finale against arch-rival Georgia. As previously announced, Georgia Tech North Carolina will host the first of six annual Mayhem at MBS showdowns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25. Additional special recognitions will be announced in the coming months. SPECIAL DATES FOR GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL 2021

September 11 vs. Kennesaw State Heroes Day

Sept 25 Vs. North Carolina Mayhem at MBS

October 2 vs. Pitt Family Weekend, Hall of Fame

October 30 vs. Virginia Tech Homecoming

November 27 versus Senior Day in Georgia The Georgia Tech football season tickets for the 2021 campaign are now on sale. Starting at just $ 299 per seat, season tickets include reserved seats for all seven games on the Yellow Jackets 2021 home schedule, including Mayhem at MBS vs. North Carolina on Sept. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the return of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate vs. arch-rival Georgia on Nov. 27 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. For complete information on the Georgia Tech 2021 football season, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballickets Single-game tickets will go on sale this summer.

