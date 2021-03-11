Hockey Legends Join Guy Lafleur in his fight against cancer





The Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur won many battles on the ice during his illustrious NHL career and now faces the biggest fight of his life, the fight against cancer. In the midst of his fight, he gives something back with the help of some of his famous friends. The Guy Lafleur Fund Lafleur joins forces with the Center hospitalier de lUniversit de Montral (CHUM) foundation as an ambassador to raise money for cancer research with the creation of the Guy Lafleur Fund. Related: One for the Ages: Guy Lafleurs 1989-90 NHL Season As a patient of the CHUM, I sit in the front row to see how much advanced equipment and teamwork make a difference to our health professionals and their patients. With the CHUM team, they are, just like me, in good hands, Lafleur said Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Patrick Roy, Yvan Cournoyer and many hockey legends have already shown their support for Lafleur and now he wants to work with the fans to make a difference and give hope to all those who, like him, are or be. will be confronted with this disease. That is why he and the CHUM launched the Face off Against Cancer with Guy Lafleur campaign, which aims to create a community of hockey fans that will become known as The Flower Team. By donating a weekly amount for 10 weeks, members gain access to an exclusive Facebook group with unique content, including weekly live shows featuring hockey celebrities such as Martin Brodeur, Martin St-Louis and Raymond Bourque. The shows are hosted by Louis Jean, a presenter at TVA Sports. You can join The Flower Team and choose your league, here Lafleur remains optimistic despite health problems Lafleur met the media through Zoom last week after announcing his cancer research initiative. He was cheerful and shared the positive news that his cancer mass has decreased by 30 percent since he started his treatments. When there is life, there is hope, Lafleur said. I feel fine. I take it one day at a time. I have treatments every three weeks. I get tired, I sleep a lot, but the oncologist told me this is normal (from Canadian legend Guy Lafleur Aids CHUM Cancer Fundraising, Montreal Gazette 3/6/21). Guy Lafleur took home a lot of hardware during his storied career.

(Photo by Denis Brodeur / NHLI via Getty Images) Lafleur has been dealing with several health problems since September 2019, when he underwent quadruple bypass surgery. He returned to CHUM in November for a procedure to remove the upper lobe of one of his lungs and to remove the lymph nodes due to cancer. He learned his cancer returned in October. Lafleur is a life-sized figure in both the province of Quebec and the hockey world. A beloved icon that will undoubtedly receive a lot of support in the coming weeks and months. Keep fighting, Guy.

