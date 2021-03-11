5-on-10: Coronavirus a Year Later, Braves Shining Ace, Politics as usual, Best Basketball Movies

What a year

Today it has been a year since the sports world ended.

On this day 2020 the NBA and the Utah Jazz that evening. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

It’s been a year. Sometimes it feels like it started last week. Sometimes it feels like the COVID is as old as my teenage son.

It was also the day after Joe Biden took the lead in the race to run for the Democrats with primary wins in Idaho, Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. It was, as NPR reminded me, the day Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual abuse. The stock market fell 1,200 points.

It was also the day Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson had the coronavirus.

Even with Dr. Anthony Fauci who accurately told Congress on this day last year that “the bottom line is that it will get worse” and with Hanks’ famous face portraying the invisible virus, sport has made it real for many of us.

The postponement of an NBA game was the first domino. It quickly moved to conference basketball tournaments. March Madness was silenced. The ripple effects reached every sport around the world.

All things considered, the costs in terms of lost income should never really be calculated.

But it’s amazing that it was a year ago today that sport made it look real.

And in many ways, many of us have opened our eyes to the dangers of this virus. Because after the sports stopped, it was two days later that the school here in Hamilton County got called.

What a year?

It launched racing with video games and sports betting on table tennis. Cardboard fans seemed commonplace, and the sound of sneakers in bustling NBA venues sounded strangely comfortable.

We missed sports, and we didn’t as TV numbers decreased in part because we found other things to watch and stream. (Tiger King someone?)

We got back in touch with MJ, and a lot of people learned that he was a better player and a much worse person than any of us could remember.

We celebrated when baseball started and we crossed our fingers when way too many national sportsmen preached and tried to be ashamed of trying to play football.

We prayed for the sick and wept for those who died.

And it still feels like it’s a new normal that has been around for as long as we can remember.

What a year.

Good news Braves fans

Finally baked, finally baked.

That’s fried, like in Max Fried friends, not fried like in chicken.

(Side question: Speaking of fried, what’s your favorite non-chicken fried food? Discuss.)

OK, spring is spring, and never has it been more spring-utterly meaningless in terms of wins and losses than this year, as managers and teams cancel innings, club with a lead in the bottom of the ninth, or just call a game after. 8.

And that’s fine.

But progress and form are paramount as the Braves prepare for the start of the season. (Side question: How great is it that the Braves are opening the season three weeks from today? How great is it that there is a real chance that we will have a buzz for the Braves this spring and summer?)

And news of the progress and form fronts on Wednesday was overwhelmingly positive.

Since we are three weeks away from the opener in Philadelphia, every Thursday we discuss the Braves’ progress to the opener. Deal? Deal.

Today it’s Max Fried, who made his spring debut on Wednesday after missing the first part of the camp due to COVID protocols.

The Braves lefty will be considered one of the rotation leaders, and his stuff was at least the arsenal of aces on Wednesday. Check the numbers: four innings, three hits, a lone run, three H’s and no walks.

The Braves’ biggest question marks are in the rotation. They can’t help but wait for Mike Soroka’s return from the Achilles tear he contracted last year. The deals to bring in Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly look good on paper, but so have other additions in previous years that didn’t materialize. Ian Anderson is young, as are Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson.

The surest in that rotation is Fried, and he certainly looked good on Wednesday.

Biden’s ‘victory’

As some will quickly point out, this is the system we live in and it applies to both aisles on either side of the center.

But the headline “Congress Passes $ 1.9 Trillion Virus Control Bill in Profits for Biden, Democrats” screams volumes at me. Not a victory for the American people. A victory for the Democrats. So despite all the buzz about the previous regime politicizing the virus – and it was fair and disgusting, and above all, COVID Donald Trump is costing the White House – this is more of the same, just with another letter behind the politicians in charge. .

Before I get into too much detail on this, I need to tilt the focus in terms of leadership on the big picture to Joe Biden. If you anger both parties about something, you are probably making better decisions than many realize.

That’s right in terms of the emergency plan. Do I think it is too big? Beep YES! But that some on the far left are unhappy that they didn’t get absolutely everything their socialist heart desires means there was at least some rational thought and possibly even some – GASP – negotiation. And negotiating is the DC version of Andy Dufrense’s hope – it’s the best of all.

But the headline, especially the “ win for Biden, Democrats, ” said it all.

Because the headline is 100% accurate and 100% the problem.

The chasm that most of us who lean towards the middle – be it Central America, be it middle class, be it middle class politics – constantly curse fits the extremes of the two-party system.

That’s how Bernie and a three-name former NYC bartender can become as powerful as President Biden and the far-right are extremely determined and determined that dusting off the red hats and ‘Trump 2024’ is a good idea.

That gap divides us all and makes us choose. It ignores negotiation and diplomacy. It feeds on hatred. It takes advantage of the extremes while marginalizing and even shrinking the majority in the middle.

And if you’re wondering how that’s possible, well that middle majority can’t get candidates nominated in this two-party system, because people who are fit and ready for the gig won’t be able to swing a majority of their base .

Oh, my profession is not innocent in this, at least not all those who come under the umbrella of my profession. At a time when real journalism – like people at the TFP – has never faced and never needed a greater threat, partisan cable news broadcasts are popping up like spring daffodils.

Coincidence? Not in your life.

This and that

– Speaking of the $ 1.9 trillion incentive / handout bill, you have the small-discussed loophole that Democratssneaked into the bill that increases taxes for wealthy Americans and businesses? Sorry, Intern Scott. You and the rest of the people with a lot of money will have to pay a little more taxes.

– While the NASCAR TV numbers for the Roval in Daytona and a few other events were seen as enhancements to the same 2020 events, that’s a bit too rosy from a take on the NASCAR TV renditions. Each race, compared to the week of last year, has dropped in numbers. Significantly. Last Sunday’s Vegas race drew a 2.6 rating and 4.36 million viewers, making it the lowest rated in Vegas since the race debuted in 1998. That’s about 20 percent lower than last year’s Vegas numbers. when it was Daytona 500 just after the season opening.

– Speaking of TV and sports, do you want to guess what was the most watched sporting event of the weekend? For the first time this season, it wasn’t NASCAR. It was the NBA All-Star game. Serious. The NBA event on TBS and TNT drew 3.1 and 5.94 million viewers. The Arnold Palmer’s final round came in third over the weekend at 2.4 and 3.86 million.

– Another treat for TV and sports. UNC-Duke last weekend was the least watched episode of that rivalry since at least 2007, getting a rating of 1.0 and averaging 1.87 million viewers. It wasn’t even the most watched college hoops game of the weekend, as more people watched Michigan State upset Michigan.

– Speaking of college hoops, the full tournament egg is going to be rolling today, which is a secretly excellent Thursday to watch sports. The players are in full swing. (I let Bryson DeChambeau finish in the top 20 at +150. Hey, I don’t like him, but it’s too good to have such opportunities for a player in the zone is too good to pass up friends.) on the wall college hoops. (I like Tech to win the ACC tournament and Arkansas to win the SEC draw.)

Today’s questions

We mentioned earlier this week that with Dak Prescott’s signing, ESPN will have to find a new go-to topic on its own as Prescott had become the fallback for its river of gabfests. Well, as Wells used to joke, the debate in the Pete Rose Hall of Fame has always been a relapse topic. It got some repetition when Rose did a radio spot earlier this week, saying steroid users will get into the hall sooner than he does.

Do you think the Bonds-Clemens-Sosa crew will enter the hall before Rose?

And also remember the favorite question about fried foods.

As for today, in addition to the COVID-related assessment, Anthony Davis is 28 today.

AD is in Space Jame: A New Legacy with LeBron.

Does The Original Space Jam Make The Rushmore Of Basketball Movies? What is the Rushmore of basketball movies?

Go and remember the mail bag.