Torontos Kyle Lowry wants to retire a bird of prey, somehow

Kyle Lowry isn’t quite sure what his short-term future holds. The six-time all-star Toronto Raptor has been the subject of much trade speculation leading up to its March 25 deadline.

But on Wednesday, the 16-year-old NBA veteran point guard was clear on one point: He wants to finish his career as Raptor, if only to sign a one-day contract and retire if a trade takes place.

Let me say this: I am retiring as a Toronto Raptor. That, when I get here, I’ll retire as a Toronto Raptor. You know … a day contract, hey, no matter what, he said.

Many factors play a role here. It’s a 34-year-old (he turns 35 on March 25) who is on the cusp of becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer, and with the Raptors currently out of a playoff spot, the NBA club may deem it necessary for him to trade for position. themselves for the future.

Here’s a balancing act. How to balance the needs of the team with the needs of a player who has become the face of the franchise now in his 9th season as Raptor. Lowry would like to play for a fighting team, so it’s only natural for a team like Philadelphia to be a good match.

Add to that the fact that Philly is the birthplace of Lowrys, and such a trade would make sense to the player, if not the team. The 76ers are in the same division, so the last thing Toronto wants is for Lowry to be part of a team that takes out the Raptors in the playoffs.

When trading Lowry, the players listed as possible trading tokens are Clevelands Andre Drummond and San Antonios LaMarcus Aldridge due to the value of their contracts expiring. Drummond has a cap hit of $ 28.7 million and a cap hit by Aldridges is $ 24.7 million. The Spurs say Aldridge will not return to the team if they work out a possible trade.

If Philly comes into play, some of the players listed as potential trade candidates include former Raptor Danny Green and Mike Scott. It may take a combination of a young player like Matisse Thybulle and draft picks in 2021 or 2022 to close the deal.

Lowry is seen as arguably the greatest impact player that would be available in the trading market, but he got emotional when he talked about reports suggesting he was telling people he was leaving Toronto.

When something is said that is not verbally from me and I have not said anything, it gets to the point of, ‘Did you tell me that? I want to know who the source is because I am the source. ‘

There is clearly a great deal of Lowry who wants to stay in Toronto and keep the legacy he built in the city. Having to play home games in Tampa instead of Toronto severed part of the bond he had with fans in Canada.

Lowry said, At the end of the day, I, my agent, the organization, everyone has to do what’s right for them, right? Lowry doesn’t have a crystal ball, he added.

But it is clear that he feels the emotion that can come with a trade. Toronto is the city that believed in him and hugged him. And the Raptors helped him become the outstanding player and person he has become.

And according to a merchandising report released by NBA Canada on Thursday, Lowrys’ popularity remains strong in the country.

His No. 7 jersey is the No. 1 seller in Canada on NBAStore.ca for the first half of the 2020-21 season, ahead of teammate Fred VanVleets No. 23 jersey.

In third place is Kevin Durant from Brooklyn (No. 7). The top 5 is rounded off by Torontos Pascal Siakam (No. 43) and Stephen Curry of Golden State (No. 30).

In team sales nationwide, the Raptors are number 1, followed in sequence by the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Raptors President Masai Ujiri was brave on the previous deadline. The year of their championship, Ujiri traded for center Marc Gasol and he became an important part of boosting Kawhi Leonard’s superstardom power, acquired in the summer of 2018.

This isn’t to say the Raptors can’t run to a playoff spot and make it difficult for another team in the East because of their tenacity.

I think we get the chance to challenge everyone, Lowry said. Play hard well, compete well at a high level. At the end of the day, we have to get on the floor, tie our shoes, tie them, put the ball in the hole, stop defensively. Anything can happen in any situation. Yes, we may not be the most talented or the most other, but if you go out and play hard, a lot of things can happen.

The Raptors teamed up as a team for the first time since Wednesday’s All-Star break as they prepare to host the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at Amalie Arena with only 36 games left to break their record of 17-19 .

It has been a challenging few weeks for Toronto, with six coaches and five players due to COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.

Siakam, VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pat McCaw and Malachi Flynn are still unavailable to play. But Coach Nick Nurse will be back behind the bench after missing the three previous games due to Covid protocols.

Lowry, who has a caphit of $ 30.5 million, has averaged 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7 assists this season and is still playing at a high level. So whether he acted or not, he could still command the top dollar as a free agent this summer.

Lowry began his career with the Memphis Grizzlies and played for the Houston Rockets before being traded to Toronto in 2012.

In the game against Atlanta, Lowry only needed five points to pass Chris Bosh (10,275) for second place on the Raptors all-time scoreboard. DeMar DeRozan is the franchise leader with 13,296 career points.

Lowry is Toronto’s all-time leader in assists (4,143), steals (862), three-point field goals (1,470) and wins (361).