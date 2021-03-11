Buteme to strengthen and condition cricket faucets





Since Lawrence Mahatlane took over the role of head coach of the Cricket Cranes last year, there have been many changes on the national side. And with less than three weeks ahead of the team tour to Namibia, renowned Strength & Conditioning coach Helen Buteme has joined the coaching staff. The former Lady Rugby Cranes captain and coach had her first session with the Cricket Cranes on Wednesday afternoon and will have at least three more sessions before the team departs for Windhoek. It’s an interesting challenge, Buteme said after the session. I don’t know about cricket, but at the end of the day, conditioning is conditioning. It’s a matter of getting the players in their best shape to perform. I came by to help with the strength and conditioning of the cricketers. Lawrence (Mahatlane) thought I could add something to the Cricket Cranes. He wants them to be fit and basically in better shape, stronger, faster and he reached out to me. Power and conditioning is new to Cricket Cranes, and Buteme said the first session was essentially about grading. We had a pretty good session, she said. Some things were new to the boys [so] we just went through things slowly and I think they enjoyed it. Today I was basically reviewing the players to see how far along they are [with fitness levels], like how much work I have to do. In Namibia, cricket cranes will play three T20 and two 50-over matches from April 2 to April 11. Meanwhile, former wicket-keeper-batsman Lawrence Ssematimba was also added to the coaching staff as the coach of Uganda A, a side that seemed like the feeder side of the Cricket Cranes main team. Related

